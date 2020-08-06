National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Continues August Virtual Programming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Programming will feature FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish's Mikhl Yashinsky with The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz (Vos-Ver-Vu) and more

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene-led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director-will continue its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE throughout August, featuring Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish's Mikhl Yashinsky with The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz (Vos-Ver-Vu) on August 12, Soul to Soul star Tony Perry's The Way I Feel on August 19, 15-Minute Yiddish lessons led by Motl Didner (on Tuesdays), and, Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts (on Thursdays).

All Folksbiene! LIVE programs are presented at 1:00 PM. Stay in the loop and get reminders about new episodes by subscribing to Folksbiene's newsletter, and catch up on past episodes on demand, at nytf.org/live.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Details for each event are below:

The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz (Vos-Ver-Vu)

Wednesday, August 12 at 1:00 PM

An amusing quiz show prepared and hosted by Yiddish theatre personality Mikhl Yashinsky, who appeared in National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and The Sorceress.

Tony Perry's "The Way I Feel"

Wednesday, August 19 at 1:00 PM

Tony Perry, star of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Soul to Soul, presents a multi-cultural quest for hope and peace. Perry, an actor and singer-songwriter, has traveled the world with the concert production Soul to Soul, which features Yiddish and African American songs.

15-Minute Yiddish (more or less)

Tuesday, August 11, 18 and 25 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes (more or less)!

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concerts

Thursdays at 1:00 PM

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts presents:

a-? August 13: Yiddish Summer Camps Part 2: Kinder Ring, Kindervelt, Kinderland

a-? August 20: Special Requests and Dedications (Part 2)

a-? August 27: Songs My Parents Loved. Favorites of Yosi and Chana Mlotek

