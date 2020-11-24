NY Classical Theatre to Present Reunion Reading of A {15-MIN!} CHRISTMAS CAROL

NY Classical Theatre has announced a reunion reading of the theatre's inventive fan favorite, A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol. The production will be available for free streaming from December 17 at 8:00 PM to December 20 at 11:59 PM.

The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the heartless miser who discovers the true meaning of the holiday season after a Christmas Eve haunting, features all of Charles Dickens' beloved characters: Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future... performed in record time with just two actors! AEA members Ian Antal and John Michalski play Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge, respectively, with all of the other characters played in a variety of ways, from puppets to wooden spoons, all in under 15 minutes.

The production is adapted and directed by Stephen Burdman.

For reservations or more information, please visit www.nyclassical.org/15MCCEncore

Production stage manager is Yetti Steinman. Original voice/speech coach is Joan Melton. Original production designer is Sydney Maresca

All NY Classical performances are free and open to the public. Donations are gladly accepted. Contributions to NY Classical support paychecks, health insurance, and pension benefits for our artists. They are professional directors, designers, actors and technicians doing their life's work by serving our audience community

Photo Credit: Miranda Arden

