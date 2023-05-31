NOSEBLEED Comes to Rogue Theatre Festival Next Month

Carly Polistina's original play Nosebleed: a "comedy" about hypotheticals, mail, and crazy loud sex will be performing at Rogue Theatre Festival in New York City on Wednesday June, 14th at 7PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

Nosebleed is Polistina's second play to appear in Rogue Theatre Festival, after her first original work Annies and Kleptos debuted at Theatre Row in 2019. She looks forward to making a triumphant return with this speculative play, interestingly described as a "comedy"- air quotes included. The playwright remarks, "Maybe it's a comedy, maybe it's not. You might laugh, you might not. It's all about what you get from it."

The play is about two strangers who take up the most dangerous and devastating task imaginable: getting to know one other. As the characters wind up in deep conversations about life, chances, and risks, the play deals with the intricacies of vulnerability in an uncertain and evolving world.

Several of Polistina's classmates from the University of Connecticut's BFA Acting program will be joining the cast and team, including cast member Aidan Marchetti, Director Justin Jager, and Violence Director Alexandra Brokowski. Polistina herself will be acting alongside Marchetti in the performance. The team also includes NYU Tisch graduate Grace Barber as the production's Sound Designer.

Nosebleed premieres at 7PM on Wednesday June 14th at Theatre Row. Buy your tickets here!