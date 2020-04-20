Musical Theatre Factory Presents MANIFEST PUSSY by Shakina

Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) Tune In Tuesdays series continues on April 21 with Shakina Nayfack's (Transparent, Difficult People) MANIFEST PUSSY, a rock concert/standup special/ritual sacrifice that follows Shakina's pilgrimage to Thailand for gender confirmation. A journey of faith and trans liberation, Manifest Pussy combines Shakina's raw and irreverent autobiographical storytelling with brand new songs by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Shaina Taub (Public Works' Twelfth Night), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort), Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing), Lauren Marcus(Be More Chill), Joel Waggoner(School of Rock), Nikko Benson (Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat), Sam Salmond (Eighty-Sixed) , and Teresa Lotz (She Calls Me Firefly).

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "I can think of no greater force of nature manifested in human form than Shakina. MANIFEST PUSSY is an explosive and captivating jaunt into radical transformation, which will bring you to laughter and tears. With the line up of genius collaborators, Shakina's musical is a feast of incredible music and powerful storytelling!"

MTF will stream the concert as a YouTube Premiere at 8PM EST on April 21, 2020. In addition, Shakina will host a live pre- and post- show party on MTF's instagram account. Starting at 7:50 Shakina will go live to welcome viewers and host a short pre-show party with special guests Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and Michael R Jackson. When the concert video ends at approximately 9:35PM, Shakina will conclude the evening with a post-show live conversation with composers of the show, and special guest Alexandra Billings (Wicked) back on MTF's Instagram.

Link to the Manifest Pussy Facebook event can be found here. Viewers wishing to participate in the pre- and post- show experience can follow @MTFmusicals on Instagram.

MTF's TUNE IN series will continue with rebroadcasts of the following concerts, all filmed live at Joe's Pub. All streams will begin at 8PM EST with the live pre-show beginning at 7:50PM:

April 21, 2020: Shakina Nayfack presents Manifest Pussy

May 5, 2020: Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar present Beau in Concert

May 19, 2020: Michael R. Jackson presents The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk & Sing

June 2, 2020: Jillian Walker presents Blue Ink: A Night with Jillian Walker

June 16, 2020: AriDy Nox & Brandon Webster present The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story

And more to come! Links to all forthcoming events will be continually updated on MTF's Facebook Page.





