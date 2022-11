Michael Urie to Step Into GOOD ENEMY at Audible Theater Tonight

At this evening's performance of Good Enemy, due to an unexpected film commitment, Michael Urie will step in to cover the role usually played by Ryan Spahn.

Good Enemy is currently playing at Audible Theater's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York, through November 27 only.

Written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew, the rest of Good Enemy's company features Ron Domingo (The American Pilot, "As The World Turns"), Obie Award winner Francis Jue, Tim Liu ("Nepotism"), Geena Quintos (Soft Power, Emojiland), Alec Silver (Temping), and Jeena Yi (Network, Somebody's Daughter).