Matt Cox Presents GUY CHOICEMAN DECIDES TO SAVE AMERICA, Featuring the Original Off-Broadway Cast of PUFFS

Performances begin Sunday, November 22nd!

Playwright Matt cox (Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic; Kapow-i GoGo), The Ultra Corporation, and the advanced artificial intelligence ChooseBot98, bring you an all-new streaming comedy slash gaming event: Guy Choiceman Decides To Save America! The Chooseical: Where You Do The Chooses.

You do the chooses, yes you! You are Guy Choiceman: hero, man-of-action, and ...business supply store employee? (Maybe! You do the chooses!). You, the audience, will collectively make Guy's decisions using the power of C.H.O.O.S.E.S.! Will Guy stop the villainous machinations of the nefarious Colonel Control? Or will Guy go back to bed? (You choose!) Will Guy do battle with cybernetic thralls? Or will Guy let his phone go to voicemail? (Another choose for you!). Which of the 25+ unique endings (and secret side quests!) will you uncover? Choose by playing Guy Choiceman Decides To Save America!

Each audience member is prompted to vote at specific points during the show. The winning option leads you down a path full of Americas to save, problems to solve, easter eggs to uncover, and many, many jokes. All you need to play is a web browser and your curiosity.

For when the people come together to use their chooses to do a BIG DECISION, nothing could possibly EVER go wrong!...Right? Right? Rest assured, such an occasion is bound to be a stress-free event. Right?

Guy Choiceman is written and directed by Matt cox, and features the original Off-Broadway cast of Puffs: Langston Belton, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo, Matt cox, AJ Ditty, Julie Ann Earls, James Fouhey, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Ellie Philips, and Stephen Stout. Original Music by Brian Metolius. Produced by Matt cox & Stephen Stout.

Performances are Sun 11/22, Mon 11/23, Fri 11/27, Sat 11/28, Sun 11/29, Fri 12/4, Sat 12/5, Sun 12/6, Fri 12/11, Sat 12/12, Sun 12/13, Mon 12/21, Tues 12/22, Weds 12/23, Thurs 12/24, Fri 1/1/21, and Sat 1/2/21 at 7pm; Sun 11/29 and Sun 12/13 at 2pm. Tickets are $5 and available at mattcoxland.com. Patrons receive an exclusive link upon purchase.

