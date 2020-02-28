MaYaa Boateng, Malik Childs, Toney Goins and More to Star in Roundabout Underground's EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

Click Here for More Articles on EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has announced full casting for the Roundabout Underground world premiere of Exception to the Rule, by Dave Harris, directed by Miranda Haymon.

The cast includes Mayaa Boateng as "Erika," Malik Childs as "Tommy," Toney Goins as "Dayrin," Galen Kane as "Abdul," Claudia Logan as "Dasani," and Kadijah Raquel as "Mikayla."

Exception to the Rule begins preview performances on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and opens officially on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 28, 2020. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play? Playwright Dave Harris's New York debut crackles with humor and suspense-confronting the tactics for surviving institutions that were not built for you.

This production of Exception to the Rule comes from a combination of several of Roundabout's emerging-artists programs, including the New Play Initiative and the Roundabout Directing Fellowship.

Now in its 13th season, Roundabout Underground is part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. This season's first production, Darling Grenadine by Daniel Zaitchik, recently added one additional week of performances after the initial run was sold out by popular demand. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play. Roundabout's Jill Rafson serves as Artistic Producer.

The creative team for Exception to the Rule includes: Reid Thompson (Sets), Cha See (Lighting) and Lee Kinney (Sound). Additional creative team will be announced shortly.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You