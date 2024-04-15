MY MAMMA: THE SUPER ACTION HERO To Premiere At The ATA In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MY MAMMA: THE SUPER ACTION HERO, Written and Directed KENTHEDO ROBINSON runs May 2-3 at 8pm; May 4 at 3pm & 8pm; May 5 at 3pm; May 8-11 at 8 pm; May 12 at 3pm (Special Mother's Day Show) at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, NYC.

Filmmaker Jerome Benjamin returns home to Smoky Hills, Kansas, to put the finishing touches on his super action hero script. He is soon faced with major opposition from his 75-year-old mother - Mamma Benjamin - who demands to be cast in his new film... [wait for it] AS THE SUPER ACTION HERO!

When he refuses, stating that she's not what Hollywood demands as a superhero (her arthritis didn't help matters either), Mamma B calls upon the stars who have gone before, and devises a plan to land the role.

She even puts his life in danger to prove she can save a life and that she can be a super action hero.

Will Mamma B save her son? Will Mamma B get the part?

The best is yet to come!

The cast features Ms. D, Sharell Williams, Alton Ray, James Oliver, Leesandra Moore, Zsay Moore