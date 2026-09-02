MUSICAL MIXFEST 2026 Casting Announced by Atlantic Theater Company

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Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for this year's edition of The Judith Champion MixFest. Musical MixFest 2026 will run at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater from Wednesday, September 9 through Friday, September 18.

Night of Songs will feature music from 3 new musicals by Ariella Serur & Sav Souza, Jaime Lozano & Tommy Newman, and Lianah Sta. Ana. Melody Valdez will serve as the Music Director. Molly Foy is the Production Stage Manager.

Performing Filipina by Lianah Sta. Ana will feature Frenie Acoba, Lianah Sta. Ana, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza, and Angeleia Ordoñez. Adrianna Mateo will be on violin.

Roja by Jaime Lozano & Tommy Newman will feature Mayelah Barrera, Florencia Cuenca, and Christopher M. Ramirez. Jaime Lozano and Yahir Montes will be on guitar.

The final new musical for Night of Songs, We Start in Manhattan, will feature Ariella Serur and Sav Souza in their own piece, with Skyler Volpe on bass and Paige Andrews on drums.

If You Bury Me, by é Boylan and directed by Dante Green, will feature Genesis Adelia Collado, Eli Crenshaw-Smith, Kai Justice-Rosales, Tania Kass, Anne E. Miele, and Heath Saunders. Sofia Geck will serve as the Music Director, with Maya Sharpe on guitar. Grace Zofia Alberti is the Production Stage Manager.

for colored girls, by Natalie Brown and directed by Ellenore Scott, will feature Natalie Brown, Courtnee Carter, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Sandra Okuboyejo, Veronica Otim, and Samantha Williams. Caleb Middleton will serve as the Music Director, and Lula Pilar will be the Associate Music Director, with Janae Yates on drums. Giselle Andrea Raphaela is the Production Stage Manager.

Legendary is written and will be performed by Cheeyang Ng, with direction by Emilio Ramos.

Musical MixFest is generously underwritten by the late Judith Champion who was a fierce advocate for theater. She wanted to leave a legacy of support for new voices so that American theater will thrive for generations to come.

Musical MixFest 2026 and all of Atlantic's new play and musical development activities are made possible by leadership support from the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, the Venturous Theater Fund, and the SHS Foundation. Programs are also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, as well as the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Admission is free. Reservations are required. To RSVP please visit https://atlantictheater.org/production/the-judith-champion-mixfest-2026/.

PROGRAMMING FOR MUSICAL MIXFEST 2026

NIGHT OF SONGS

By Ariella Serur & Sav Souza, Jaime Lozano & Tommy Newman, and Lianah Sta. Ana

Wednesday, September 9 at 7 p.m.

Night of Songs will feature music from three new musicals: Performing Filipina, Roja and We Start In Manhattan.

Performing Filipina, a new “kind-of” musical by Lianah Sta. Ana, tells stories of “The Filipina Woman” and how she came to be. The show blends original compositions with reimagined Filipino folk songs, traditional book scenes with poetry and spoken word, following six Filipinas as they investigate and unravel their culture, history, identity and memory to reclaim “The Filipina Woman” on their own terms.

Fusing traditional Mexican folk music and Mestizo folklore, Roja is a new twist on the Little Red Riding Hood story. Set against the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution, the musical explores love, loss and resilience.

In We Start In Manhattan, an unexpected one-night stand turns into a cross-country road trip for Jess and Linc, who find themselves in a month-long crash course on one another as they try to outrun the lives they left behind. The queer, two-hander romantic comedy explores how 3,000 miles, 30 days and one hatchback can force two strangers to get deep with each other—and ultimately themselves.

IF YOU BURY ME

By é boylan

Directed by Dante Green

Tuesday, September 15 at 7 p.m.

In the basement of a small-town parish, a mysterious empty coffin appears. A secret underground society must investigate why. Nightingale hears sounds of the past, while Rook sees visions of the future. Their supervisor, Swallow, needs answers, but the woman who claimed to know everything is missing.

if you bury me is a fantasy for queer imaginations, following a group of mystical storytellers as they learn what grows from the dead and what begins in the end.

FOR COLORED GIRLS

By Natalie Brown

Directed by Ellenore Scott

Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

for colored girls, by Natalie Brown, is a musical reimagining of Ntozake Shange's iconic choreopoem for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. With a sung-through score drawing from across Black musical traditions, Brown uncovers new dimensions in Shange's text 50 years after its debut.

With direction and choreography by Tony nominee Ellenore Scott, for colored girls explores the complexities of Black womanhood through a fusion of movement and music.

The musical is adapted from the play for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf by Ntozake Shange. The work is performed exclusively through an arrangement with The Ntozake Shange Trust and its Management Trustee, Paul T. Williams, Jr.

LEGENDARY

By Cheeyang Ng

Directed by Emilio Ramos

Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

International multi-award-winning artist and singer-songwriter Cheeyang Ng blends Chinese mythology, memory and queer legacy in Legendary, a solo ritual musical exploring queer joy and identity.

Through communal song and the retelling of ancient myths, Ng explores their relationship with family, tradition and the stories that have shaped them but never reflected them. Beginning with the story of the god Pan Gu and goddess Nü Wa, Legendary invites audiences to take part in creating its story.

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