MUR Returns To The Wild Project With MUR: CHILDREN OF THE EARTH

New York City-based composer and performance artist MUR will return to the wild project with MUR: CHILDREN OF THE EARTH, a new series of "musical mantras" to invoke the gods, the theys, and a return to love on planet earth.

Finding inspiration in the basement of a Buddhist temple in Chinatown, where the piece was composed, Children of the Earth inspired by the teachings of Eckhart Tolle, Oprah Winfrey, and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. It serves as a cognitive light switch, a reminder that humanity is good, even when blue.

Presented by the wild project, MUR: CHILDREN OF the EARTH features music, lyrics, and direction by Mur; with choreography by Hannah Cullen; and visual collaboration with Victor Jeffreys II. The cast features Tessa Albertson, Aisha Kerensa, Jade Litaker, Alphonse Gonzales, Malcolm Durning, and Mur.

MUR: CHILDREN OF the EARTH performs on July 15 & 16 at 8 pm at the wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets, which are $20, are available at www.thewildproject.org.

Mur is a New York City-based composer and performance artist. Their work has been featured

in The New York Times, The Cut, PAPER, Nylon, and Vogue. Mur has exhibited and performed

solo works in collaboration with La MaMa, National Sawdust, Guggenheim (with Anthony Roth

Costanzo), Le Poisson Rouge (with Justin Vivian Bond), and as a special guest for Alan

Cumming at Club Cumming. Commissioned works include Nordstrom, Soho House, Illesteva,

and Susan Alexandra for New York Fashion Week. Follow Mur @murnewyork.