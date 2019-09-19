MSTRIAL Comes to New World Stages This Fall

Dep Kirland 's MsTRIAL will get its New York debut this Fall. Directed by Rick Andosca, MsTRIAL will begin performances on Thursday, November 14 and will celebrate its opening on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, New World Stages (340 West 50 Street). Tickets are $49- $89 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

John Paris is one of America's most infamous trial lawyers. When he brings in Karen Lukoff, the shining star of the local DA's office to assist in winning his newest high-profile case, John discovers that Karen is not only a gifted attorney - but also his equal match. After a wild alcohol-fueled victory celebration, their potent attraction slides down a slippery slope changing their lives forever. John and Karen now face an audience of their peers, who ultimately must decide for themselves how justice is served and render the final verdict.



MsTRIAL is written by lawyer-turned-playwright Dep Kirkland, and debuted at the Court Theatre in West Hollywood in 2002, well before the #MeToo movement took root. Seventeen years later, is even more gripping and more relevant. MsTRIAL is raw tale that explores and exposes the murky waters in a fraught case of "he said, she said" and asks us, "Is justice truly blind?"

"When I first read this play, it really affected me as a professional woman in a male-dominated world. Despite being written over 17 years ago, these topics of power and seduction, in the workplace, are still very topical. I am excited to have people see Dep's powerful and thought-provoking play and start a conversation." -MsTRIAL Producer, Maija Anttila

MsTRIAL is produced by Maija Anttila, and Perry Street Theatricals are the General Managers.

MsTRIAL will play Monday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7 pm; Friday at 8 pm; Saturday at 2 & 8 pm and Sunday at 3 and 7 pm. Tickets are $49- $89 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit www.MsTRIALNYC.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You