MOTHERHOOD & OTHER SHI**TY RESPONSIBILITIES is Coming to Spark Theatre Festival

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Written and performed by Venessa M. Diaz, a reading of Motherhood & Other Shi**y Responsibilities will be presented at the Emerging Artists Theatre Spark Theatre Festival on Sunday, April 19th at 2 pm. 28th Street Theatre, 15 West 28th St. 2nd Floor.

In this this darkly comic solo excavation, Venessa M. Diaz unearths a lifetime of mystical knowing she was taught to suppress: childhood premonitions that came true, divine interventions she dismissed, prophetic dreams she couldn't explain. From a transformative journey to Egypt to a supernatural encounter with Jeff Goldblum, from going toe-to-toe with God to accepting the gift of twin sons with Down syndrome and guided at every turn by the high priestess wisdom of Chaka Khan, she has always heard the voice. She just never listened to her own.

When her singing voice is paralyzed, the gift that once meant freedom becomes a phantom. What remains is a woman trapped in a life built for everyone but herself, suffocating under the weight of who she's pretended to be. Motherhood... is a reckoning with silence, sacrifice and the lies women tell themselves to survive.