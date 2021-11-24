MORNING'S AT SEVEN to Close Off-Broadway

Morning's At Seven, Paul Osborn's treasured comedy classic, which was set to play a strictly limited 12-week engagement, October 20 - January 9 at Theatre at St. Clements, will now close on December 5.

Featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others), Alley Mills (The Wonder Years, The Bold and the Beautiful), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV's "The Wonder Years"), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

Set in the early 1920's in a small midwestern town, Morning's At Seven tells the story of the 4 Gibbs sisters, all of whom live within a "stone's throw" of each other. Now in their late 60's, the sisters and their husbands find themselves at a dramatic "fork in the road," forced to confront long-standing rivalries and betrayals as well as the fears and disappointments of advanced middle age. At once hilarious and deeply touching, Morning's At Seven lays bare the inner workings of the American family in all its messy, embarrassing, ridiculous glory.

