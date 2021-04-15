MISSED CONNECTIONS to Stream as Part of 59e59's Plays in Place Series

Off-Broadway's 59E59 Theaters, Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre, Kansas City's Oddly Correct Coffee and Wesley Stace's Cabinet of Wonders will join forces to co-present a virtual Off-Broadway transfer for Missed Connections, following its recent Chicago premiere presentation.

The live, interactive play with magic, conceived for an intimate virtual experience, is co-written by Jon Tai & Alex Gruhin, performed by Tai, and directed and produced by Gruhin. It runs online May 1-20 for 20 performances as part of 59e59's Plays in Place Series.

Missed Connections is a magician's cosmic love story inspired by the work of Haruki Murakami, Marshall McLuhan and Derek DelGaudio. The play, which explores the fleeting, unspoken bonds that can emerge between total strangers, takes 20 audience members on a search for the invisible thread that connects them all.

"In Missed Connections, I ask audience members to join me to explore the complexities of fate and discover the universe's most beautiful magic trick of all," commented Tai. "After our Chicago run, I look forward to forging more connections with audiences in New York City, across the country and around the world."

"Missed Connectionsa??is a love letter to the future of the performing arts," Gruhin says. "The play's producing model mimics its content, the likes of which have not been seen before. We are thrilled to partner with Off-Broadway's 59e59, Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre, Kansas City's Oddly Correct Coffee and the inimitable Wesley Stace and his Cabinet of Wonders to continue its pioneering mission across the universe."

"Missed Connections isa??nota??a passive viewing experience, a livestream or a virtual magic show," says A Red Orchid's Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald . "Ita??isa??a totally unique theatrical event, designed for a new performing arts media landscape, enabled by and co-created with its audience on a performance-by- performance basis. Missed Connections is intimate and seemingly impossible and completely original - exactly the type of work that A Red Orchid is all about."

"Missed Connections is a magical communal experience for audiences who've missed the human touch over the last year," explains Wesley Stace. "In a variety of ingenious and mystifying ways that put technology and social media to the best possible use, Jon Tai connects the dots between us all. Given the remoteness of the audience, it's almost miraculously intimate."

Tickets for the virtual production ($25-$27 per household), are now available at www.59e59.org . Each ticket comes with a complimentary bag of Missed Connections-themed Oddly Correct Coffee, shipped to audience members' homes, along with a surprise from Wesley Stace, subject to availability. Tickets are limited to 20 households per show. Tickets are on sale now.

Performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm EST, Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 pm EST and 8:00 pm EST.

Due to the live nature of this event, tickets are non-transferable and ticket holders must attend the show on the date for which they purchase a ticket. Upon purchase, ticket holders will receive an email confirmation. Ticket holders will receive a notification 24 hours before their purchased show with a Zoom link to join the event. Ticket buyers will also receive one special complimentary package of Missed Connections-themed Oddly Correct coffee by mail, subject to availability.