MCMUSICAL to Have First Developmental Run at Theatre For the New City

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

Following a successful fundraiser, McMusical's first developmental run opens this September. With a score by Teddy Grey (Garfeld: the Musical), book by Teddy Grey and Sam Kaufman, direction by Nick Navari, and music direction by Cooper Cardone, the show is playing September 17-20 at Theatre For the New City. Tickets are $45.

From the creators of Garfeld: The Musical (A Garfield Parody) comes a brand-new, unhinged satirical romp: McMusical. Randy McDandy, the washed-up clown mascot of the fast-food empire McDandys, bites off more than he can chew when he takes over one of his restaurants in the perilous streets of Slumsville. He's shocked to find that his once-bright, joyful restaurant has been transformed into a cold, corporate shell, stripped of all its charm. Determined to restore McDandys to its former glory, Randy must battle cynical corporate overlords and a world that now finds clowns terrifying rather than wholesome. With appearances from other iconic mascots and a slew of crazy side characters, McMusical is a high-energy, R-rated parody served with unexpected heart and earnestness.

Content Advisory: McMusical contains strong language, sexual humor, mature themes, and outrageous satire. This production is intended for mature audiences.

Directed by Nick Navari, with a book by Teddy Grey and Sam Kaufman, songs by Teddy Grey, arrangements and musical direction by Cooper Cardone, and produced by Jamie Gore Pawlik and Teddy Grey.

The cast includes Trent Everett Byers as Randy McDandy, Reba Hartman as Fran, Teddy Grey as Robber-Burger, Samuel Kaufman as Dandy Boy, MICHAEL BRADLEY as Pingas, Madison Merlanti as Barbara/Belle, Melody Munitz as Amber, Tristian Brown as Donovere, Dustin Scully as Dick McDandy, Ricky Wood as Duke McDandy, Emma Dalessio as Poor Boy, Gabbe Meloccaro as Kid 1, Anna Barrett as Kid 2, and Cameron Moser as Randy Understudy/Ensemble.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming