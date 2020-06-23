MCC Theater's Live Labs: One Acts Will Present C.A. Johnson's  WHEN June 24

MCC Theater'S LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS will present C.A. Johnson's WHEN on Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 pm. From the voice of an acclaimed Black Queer writer (All The Natalie Portmans), the play will feature Portia and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy under the direction of Taylor Reynolds.

Maribel loves costume dramas and her daughter Jessie loves her. On any given day, their daily Downton Abbey watch is punctuated by the plunking of piano keys and the flurry of strings, but today there's so much more on the menu. Maribel really wants to fix her daughter's love life. And despite her mother's many diversions, Jessie wants her mother to face the real music: the world is changing, and they could both use a little fresh air.

All LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS are streamed free on the MCC YouTube Page https://www.youtube.com/user/mcctheater and there will be a talkback with the creatives following the performance. The live broadcast is Wednesday but remains to be watched through Saturday, June 27th.

