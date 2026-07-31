MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME to Premiere at The Tank Before Edinburgh Fringe Run
The presentation will take place on August 12th.
A staged presentation of Make Yourself At Home, an absurdist dark comedy by Alexa Belli, will be presented in The Attic @ The Tank before going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The presentation will take place on August 12th at 7:30 PM, doors open at 7:15 PM. The play is directed by Mika Kauffman and features playwright Alexa Belli, Helora Anna, Ally McQuade, and Samuel DeMuria.
'My goal in this piece is to create a psychologically and emotionally driven story that might make one person feel less lonely,' says playwright, Belli. 'The topic of the show (agoraphobia) is something that hasn't been shown in many pieces of media in a caring way. My piece strives to focus on the emotional and real world tolls of this anxiety disorder through an absurdist lens. To give a voice to a disorder that has an innate sense of voicelessness within itself. All this is told through an absurdist lens that I hope will grant the audience a looking glass into this world and the complexities of the inner workings of the mind while also maintaining a sense of separation to allow a safer environment while also not shying away from some more serious moments to highlight the difficulties one may experience in these hard times.'
Make Yourself at Home follows Michael, a man who suffers from agoraphobia, as he traverses the inner workings of his mind in his home. Michael personifies different objects in the home as people, traumas, and addictions that help him on the path to growth and recovery culminating in his goal of getting back outside.
Free tickets are available with a suggested donation to go towards the Edinburgh showing; to reserve your seat, please contact makeyourselfathome.play@gmail.com.
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