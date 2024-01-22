MAIDEN VOYAGE by Cayenne Douglass to Play The Flea Theater in March

Maiden Voyage by playwright Cayenne Douglass, directed by Alex Keegan, will play The Flea Theater, March 2-17.

Maiden Voyage charts the first all-female patrol aboard a US submarine. We are spectators in these women’s lives, until mechanics and interpersonal relationships go awry. Motivated by a subconscious need to overcompensate for gender inequality, The Captain slowly chips away at her integrity in order to have a successful mission.

“This play explores how a member of a historically marginalized group might respond under pressure when given an opportunity previously unavailable to them,” said playwright Cayenne Douglass. “What happens when, technically you are given the opportunity, but you don’t feel validated in being a member of the mainstream and therefore overcompensate in order to justify your place as equals in society? What happens when the very thing you’re resisting, in this case the patriarchy, becomes the motivating factor behind your unconscious decisions? In Maiden Voyage The Captain has to work harder to carve space, to fight to exist in spite of herself. Her actions are a response to oppression rather than just being an action.”

The cast will feature Arianne Banda (Bioadapted at CultureLab LIC), Georgia Kate Cohen (Role for Initiative with Ars Nova), Brenda Crawley* (Reply All with Clubbed Thumb), Shimali De Silva (SiX: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe), Rachel Griesinger (Woke Pussy at United Solo), Natasha Hakata (JUMP at Astoria Performing Arts Center), Kait Hickey* (Rita the Destroyer at The Red Room), and Tricia Mancuso Parks* (Titanic: A Rock Musical with Living Theatre). The creative team includes Set Design by Frank Oliva (This Beautiful Future at TheaterLab/Cherry Lane), Lighting Design by John Salutz (Bareback Ink with Hard Sparks), Projection Design by Taylor Edelle Stuart (Millennials Are Killing Musicals with Out of the Box Theatrics), Sound Design by Elliot Yokum (The Wanderer at The Chain Theatre), and Costume Design by Saawan Tiwari (The Gospel According to Heather at Theatre 555) with Intimacy Director Daniella Caggiano (Zoetrope with Exquisite Corpse Company), Stage Manager Callie Stribling, Assistant Stage Manager Cat Gillespe, Assistant Director Sarah Shapiro, Production Manager Thalia Lopez, and Line Producer Leigh Honigman.

*Actor appears courtesy of the Actors’ Equity Association

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 7pm, Sunday, March 3 at 7pm, Tuesday, March 5 at 7pm, Wednesday, March 6 at 7pm, Thursday, March 7 at 2pm, Friday, March 8 at 7pm, Saturday, March 9 at 2pm, Saturday, March 9 at 7pm, Sunday, March 10 at 7pm, Tuesday, March 12 at 7pm, Wednesday, March 13 at 7pm, Thursday, March 14 at 7pm, Friday, March 15 at 7pm, Saturday, March 16 at 2pm, Saturday, March 16 at 7pm, and Sunday, March 17 at 2pm. Tickets ($40) are available for advance purchase at https://events.humanitix.com/final-copy-of-maiden-voyage?_gl=1. The performance will run approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a ten-minute intermission.

Cayenne Douglass (Playwright) select credits and development opportunities include Ensemble Studio Theatre (One Act Marathon 2019, Sloan Project Commission 2023), Parity Productions (Development Award, 2023), Theatre Masters (Take Ten 2020, Visionary Playwright Award 2022), Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, Fresh Ink, New Perspectives, Company One Theatre, Exquisite Corpse Company, Letter of Marque, Dixon Place, The Tank, Tofte Lake, The Kennedy Center and BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Maiden Voyage has been the recipient of 3 awards from The Kennedy Center (2020), was a Finalist for The Bay Area Playwright Festival (2021), and received Honorable Mention for The Jane Chambers Prize (2022). In 2023 Maiden Voyage received two grants: The NYFA / NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre and the Lower Manhattan Creative Engagement Grant which made the production of this play possible. MFA in Playwriting, Boston University. Website: www.cayennedouglass.com IG: bruteful_theatre.

Alex Keegan (Director) is a director of new work, adaptations, and devised pieces. Her upcoming and recent directing includes: Manning by Benjamin Benne (World Premiere, Portland Stage), Judith by Katie Bender (AFO at WP Theater), Wolfcrush by Haygen-Brice Walker (Wesleyan), Charlotte’s Web (TheaterWorksUSA), Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench (Chester Theater), Affinity co-adapted with Ryan Adelsheim from Sarah Waters' novel, Uhuru by Gloria Majule, Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure (Yale Drama), and new work in development with Primary Stages, Ars Nova ANT Fest, MCC FreshPlay, NYTW’s Adelphi Residency. She’s a 2023 Drama League Directing Fellow, 2022/2023 Directing Fellow at Rattlestick Theater, New Georges Affiliated Artist, and on faculty at Wesleyan University. Alex has received an EST/Sloan Project Commission and Yale Drama’s Julian Milton Kaufman Memorial Prize for Directing. Alum: Roundabout Directors Group, Williamstown Directing Corps, Lincoln Center Directors Lab, The Civilians R&D Group. MFA: Yale Drama. www.alex-keegan.com