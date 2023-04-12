Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Comes to The Kraine Theater in May

Performances will run May 6-28.

Apr. 12, 2023  
MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Comes to The Kraine Theater in May

FRIGID New York in association with Dream Sweet Films will present Maestro's Magical Music Box Live!, an educational children's show for kids 3-10 years performed in English and ASL based on the popular YouYube series, May 6-28 at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Tickets ($25 adult; $20 kids; $15 previews/streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission (40 minute show, followed by a cast meet and greet).

Be immersed in a magical world with this NEW interactive live kids show, based on the popular YouTube series Maestro's Magical Music Box.

Meet Maestro and Prima Ballerina in person, as they take you on a DYNAMIC adventure. Encounter new friends, sing and dance with us, and interview a different live artist each week. Topics include musical dynamics, conservation, ocean animals and resolving conflicts.

This 40-minute interactive musical for the family will be followed by a meet and greet with Maestro and Prima Ballerina. All are welcome to learn, explore, play and be themselves! A live educational children's show for kids 3-10 years in English and ASL with original sing-a-longs, interactive, artist interviews, and corresponding lesson plans (with US National Standards for Arts Education), encourages family fun-filled interaction and learning.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, May 6th at 12pm (with ASL), Saturday, May 13th at 12pm (with ASL), Saturday, May 20th at 12pm (with ASL), Sunday, May 21st at 12pm, Saturday, May 27th at 12pm (with ASL), and Sunday, May 28th at 12pm. Performances will also be available to livestream from home.

The cast will include Sierra Nelson as Maestro, Puppeteer Anthony White as Sir Kinsey, Petey the Pelican, Ribbon Dancer, Delivery Guy, and Ocean Animals, and Prima Ballerina Emily Upton.

Brandon Schraml and Nikki Casseri (Writers/ Directors) the dynamic married power duo behind Maestro's Magical Music Box Live! and Dream Sweet Films. They are actors/writers/directors/singers in theatre, TV, film and commercials nationwide. They have performed in 48 of the 50 states and can be recognized as recurring TV characters on shows such as Manifest and The Path. They have a rescue pup named Sparkle and live in a cozy Queens apartment, and their goal is to tell stories that make a positive impact on our world.

Dream Sweet Films has set out to create and produce films, web series, and theater that will entertain, impact, include, and educate. Their projects are made with love and care and a little bit of magic! Their YouTube series Maestro's Magical Music Box has over 38,000 views in over 25 countries. www.maestrosmagicalmusicbox.com

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc




