Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club, Receives The Lotos Medal of Merit at a State Dinner

Two guest speakers were on hand to pay tribute, including acclaimed actor Mary Louise Parker and playwright John Patrick Shanley.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Tonight, Lynne Meadow, who has served as Artistic Director of the Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) since 1972, received the Lotos Medal of Merit at a State Dinner in her honor.

As the visionary leader of MTC for more than five decades, she has created one of the nation's most acclaimed not-for-profit theatres, producing more than 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premiers.

Under her leadership, MTC has received every major theater award, including twenty-eight Tony Awards, fifty Drama Desk Awards, and seven Pulitzer Prizes.

Two guest speakers were on hand to pay tribute, including acclaimed actor Mary Louise Parker and playwright John Patrick Shanley.

Parker, star of Fried Green Tomatoes and Weeds, has appeared in nine MTC productions, including her Tony-Award winning performance in Proof. 

John Patrick Shanley is the author of thirteen MTC productions, including the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Doubt. He won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Moonstruck.



