Lonny Price, Linda Kline & More Join J2's Lagniappes Lineup for A CLASS ACT

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company today announced the lineup of special post-show accompaniments, or lagniappes, to the organization's 2022 season opener: the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act.

These lagniappes (from the Louisiana French meaning a bonus or a gift) will include cast & creative team talk-backs, discussions about the history of A Class Act with the J2 producers, and even interviews with the show's book writers Linda Kline and Lonny Price, all designed to enhance audience appreciation of the company's classic works and offer a special bonus for J2 patrons and they city's theatergoers.

The complete lineup includes:

A Class Act | LAGNIAPPES

Friday, February 11

Talk-back with the cast of A Class Act

Moderated by Zach Aaronson

Saturday, February 12

Q&A with the director of A Class Act, J2 Co-Founder and Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider

Moderated by Zach Aaronson

Sunday, February 13

A Class Act: the story behind the story

Presented by J2 Co-Founder and Executive Producer Jim Jimirro

Thursday, February 17

Q&A with the book writers of A Class Act, Linda Kline & Lonny Price and Tony Award winner & President of the Kleban Foundation Richard Maltby, Jr.

Moderated by Zach Aaronson

Friday, February 18

Q&A with Choreographer of A Class Act, Skizzo Arnedillo

Moderated by Zach Aaronson

Saturday, February 19

Q&A with Music Director of A Class Act, Miles Plant

Moderated by Zach Aaronson

Sunday, February 20

A Class Act: the story behind the story

Presented by J2 Co-Founder and Executive Producer Jim Jimirro



* * *

A Class Act plays February 10 - 20 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Ticket buyers can receive a complimentary ticket when they purchase one at regular price ($55) using code J2BOGO at j2spotlightnyc.com

In A Class Act, Ed Kleban, the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through The Window," and "The Next Best Thing To Love."

A Class Act was scheduled to be the final production of the organization's 2020 season, but was scuttled on opening night because of COVID-19 and the impending shutting down. J2 Musical Theater Company is proud to have this show return to kick off their second season (year 3).

Following A Class Act, the three show 2022 season continues with Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) Tony-nominated A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (February 24 - March 6) directed by Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin (Chicago, A Chorus Line) and concludes with Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife (March 10 - 20), also directed by Schneider with choreography by Caitlin Belcik (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas). Lagniappes for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.