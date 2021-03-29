Live Theatre Roars Back This Summer With Classical Theatre Of Harlem's SEIZE THE KING

The award-winning Classical Theatre of Harlem, plans to bring back its signature production for audiences this summer. CTH's "Uptown Shakespeare in the Park'' series will reopen this July with the New York premiere of "Seize the King," a reimagining of Shakespeare's "Richard III" by the award-winning Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Some shows will be preceded by CTH's series, "Courageous Conversations," featuring intimate live discussions on the intersection between art and social justice.

Power was introduced to Shakespeare in his youth and didn't initially connect to the 400-year old plays. But as he gained more life experience, he became interested in finding the relationship between classic and contemporary texts.

Power said that current world circumstances inspired him to revisit "Richard III" to see how it relates to a 21stcentury audience.

"I have always been a playwright that goes to big questions," Power said. " I think of the times we're in right now, the polarization, the dysfunction, the corruption that exists in society right now, in our country. I think in order to explore what's going on today, particularly in extreme times, you have to go back to the past and imagine what those old stories are for today."

He added, "How can I write original works that speak to the past but shine a light on today. I would say that 'Richard III' in my play is not necessarily any one person of today. I am interested in these human virtues and these human faults that continue to pop up in our existence as humans no matter what the gender is, what the ethnicity is."

Recently appointed head of Graduate Acting at NYU and Associate Artistic Director, Carl Cofield, says, "Will Power is an extraordinary American playwright/artist, whose profound curiosity, incredible ear for language and bold reimagining of history, makes for theater that I am passionate about. Whether it's his take on the Greeks, Shakespeare or American folklore, he always blends rich storytelling and musical text that forces the audience to lean in and look at the subject through a different lens. I am delighted to collaborate with Will on the New York City premiere of Seize the King."

COVID safety measures including mandatory masking, digital playbills, distanced seating, and sanitizing stations will be implemented for the safety and comfort of everyone involved. CTH Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones says "after a challenging year for the theatre community, audiences have been eager to return to live shows. We are confident that the many measures we are putting in place provide an atmosphere and environment to bring back live outdoor theatre here in Harlem."

Performances run July 10-29, 2021.

https://www.cthnyc.org/seize-the-king/