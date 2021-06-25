Lillias White and Scotch Ellis Loring to Star in GOLDEN WINGS, Part of TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series

Theater Resources Unlimited has announced that the second play in the TRU Voices Series, Golden Wings by Coolidge Harris II, will star Tony winner Lillias White and Scotch Ellis Loring on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3pm. The cast also includes Stanley Wayne Mathis, Jerome Preston Bates, Dan Saunders, Crystal Starr, Sherman Edwards and Aliria Johnson. Kamryn Neill will handle narration and stage directions, Elizabeth Flax is Swing and Emely Selina Zepeda is stage manager. Golden Wings is part of the 22nd annual TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading, new plays by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, presented with generous support from The StoryLine Project. Tickets for the series are available at http://truboxoffice.com

This deeply felt new family drama, directed by Rain Pryor (Fried Chicken and Latkes) and produced by Benny Lumpkins Jr. and Lhaser Rd. Productions, explores the complexities of love, loyalty, and the sanctity of marriage. When the line is crossed in the Pinkens family, it is revealed that the truth can bring you out of the darkness and into a whole new light.

The play reading will be followed by TRU's unique "Dollars and Sense" talkback panel with industry professionals and will include Patrick Blake, producer (The 39 Steps revival, Bedlam Theater's Hamlet/St. Joan, Play Dead, The Exonerated, In the Continuum), founding artistic director Rhymes Over Beats; Merrie L. Davis, producer and out of the box marketer (Olivier Winning Producer Best Musical Revival Company in the West End,Company on Broadway, Eclipsed, Gigi,The Musical; off-Broadway, Himself and Nora); Van Dirk Fisher, founder & artistic director of The Riant Theatre and producer of the Jocunda Festival; R.K. Greene, executive director of The Storyline Project, producer (Farinelli and the King, Peter and the Starcatcher, A Time to Kill; The Lightning Thief tour; off-Broadway Terms of Endearment, Cougar the musical; upcoming Beau the musical); Ted Lange, actor, writer, director (2-time NAACP Theater Award winner Best Play Four Queens - No Trump and The Cause, My Soul, Isaac Washington on The Love Boat); Stephanie Rosenberg of Empress Productions (Moulin Rouge, Anastasia, The Lightning Thief, On the Town; Grammy winning cast recording of The Color Purple); Janel Scarborough, producer/script developer (Single Black Female, Welcome to America, Fotos), founding member of Backdoor Films.

"We were so heartened to see that the shutdown did not shut down our talented community of writers," says TRU literary manager Cate Cammarata. "We got an inspiring influx of new work submitted to the series, and we're proud to present three of the most intriguing. Also pleased to announce that all three are directed by women (and two have women producing them)."