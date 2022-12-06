Lightning Rod Special to Present Return Engagement of THE APPOINTMENT at WP Theater in January

Lightning Rod Special will present a return engagement of their critically acclaimed musical The Appointment, lead written by Alice Yorke (SPEECH), Eva Steinmetz (SIGN FELT!), Scott R. Sheppard (Underground Railroad Game), and Alex Bechtel (The Light Princess). Directed by Steinmetz, composed by Bechtel, and choreographed by Melanie Cotton (Swamp is On), The Appointment will begin performances as part of WP Theater's Space Program (2162 Broadway, New York, NY 10024) on January 12, 2023 for a strictly limited run through February 4, 2023. Tickets are priced at $49 and can be purchased here.

The Appointment is a satirical musical examining the absurdity and hypocrisy of the American abortion debate. From the acclaimed company Lightning Rod Special, The Appointment was named to the "Best Theater of 2019" lists in The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Time Out NY.

Using cutting humor, catchy songs, and some very lively fetuses, The Appointment unpacks the many systems that disempower groups of people from making informed reproductive decisions with hilarious, devastating, and hilariously devastating results.

This return engagement marks the launch of WP Theater's Space Program, an initiative to provide subsidized space to mission-aligned individual artists and small budget not-for-profit companies ($300,000 or less) who might otherwise not be able to produce because of the financial constraints of renting performance space. The Space Program is currently accepting applications through December 31, 2022 for the spring of 2023. Visit wptheater.org/wp-space-program/ for information on how to apply.

The cast of The Appointment will include Katie Gould (Compulsion), Jaime Maseda (Love Unpunished), Lee Minora (Don't Dress For Dinner), Brett Ashley Robinson (Mission Hamlet), Scott R. Sheppard, Danny Wilfred (Sister Act), and Alice Yorke.

The creative team of The Appointment will include Oona Curley (Production Designer), Masha Tsimring (Lighting Designer), Rebecca Kanach (Costume Designer), Nina Field (Sound Designer), Noah Mease (Props Designer), Jes Levine (Production Manager), Steven Tartick & Jacob Cooper (Creative Directors), Rachel Sussman & Erica Rotstein (Executive Producers), and Renee Blinkwolt & Lucy Jackson (General Managers). Music direction will be led by Alex Bechtel, with Mike Reilly playing the drums and Laura Galindo playing bass. Jo Fernandez and Kelsey Vivian will serve as Stage Managers.

The performance schedule for The Appointment is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm. There will be additional performances on Monday January 16 at 7:30pm, Tuesday January 17 at 2pm, and Sunday January 29 at 1pm and 5pm.

The press opening night of The Appointment will take place on Thursday, January 19th. Performances are mask optional, except for a special performance on Friday February 3 at 7:30pm, at which masks will be required.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds' Collective Power Fund, focused on redistributing wealth for abortion access. The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice. For more information, please visit abortionfunds.org/collective-power-fund.

Tickets for The Appointment are now on sale. More information is available at theappointmentmusical.com.

Lightning Rod Special is a Philadelphia-based theater company that makes live performance from the ground up. Implementing a highly collaborative, actor-driven approach, we explode complex and controversial questions with precision and play.

Since 2012, they have made seven full-length works and toured to 5 countries and 15 cities. In 2019, LRS won the Wolfson Award for Evolving Theater Company. Notable highlights: Underground Railroad Game, listed by the New York Times as one of the 25 best plays of the last 25 years, OBIE Award for Best New American Theater Work, an Edinburgh Fringe First, Edinburgh Stage Award, three Lucille Lortel nominations (including Best Play), two Helen Hayes nominations (including Outstanding Visiting Production), and Best Theater of the Year lists for the New York Times, Time Out NY, and the Washington Post. In 2019, The Appointment was a New York Times and Time Out New York Critics' Pick, earned seven Barrymore nominations (including Outstanding New Musical), and was listed as a Best of 2019 Theater Pick in New York Magazine, Time Out NY, and the New York Times.