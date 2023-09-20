Letta Neely's Solo Spoken Word Play PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT is Coming to United Solo Theatre Festival

Boston Poet, Playwright, and Activist Letta Neely's Acclaimed Solo Spoken Word Play "Pulling It All Into The Current" Makes its Way from Boston to Edinburgh and now to the prestigious United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row, NYC.

Fresh from its successful run at the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, the highly anticipated solo play Pulling It All Into The Current by writer/performer Letta Neely is about to take center stage at the renowned United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City. This exceptional performance promises an extraordinary journey into the intersections of Blackness, sexuality, and consciousness.

Pulling It All Into The Current introduces us to a diverse cast of characters, each navigating their own unique challenges and triumphs. From Adoara Brenda Wilkinson's poetry grappling with personal authenticity to Rhonda, a fifteen-year-old confronting her reality in the emergency room, and the unwavering determination of Chocolate Marsh in their battle for sobriety, Letta Neely's mesmerizing portrayals bring these characters to life. LaPrecious engages in an intimate conversation with her newborn, delving deep into the essence of motherhood. At the same time, Corner, a flamboyant ex-con, offers a glimpse into the rich history of the neighborhood. Through these characters, the audience is invited on a profound journey of empathy and self-reflection.

Letta Neely's artistic contributions extend beyond the stage, reflecting her deep commitment to progressive, anti-racist, and queer liberation movements. Her previous award-winning plays, including Hamartia Blues and Last Rites, have captivated audiences across the United States with her exceptional talent as a playwright and poet. Her acclaimed poetry collections Juba and Here, published by Wildheart Press, further showcase Letta's thought-provoking literary voice.

"Letta's work is absolutely vital." Abe Rybeck, Founder and former Artistic Director of the acclaimed Theatre Offensive in Boston, recognizes the significance and impact of Letta Neely's artistic contributions.

Following a series of sold-out performances at Boston Playwrights' Theatre in May, where Letta Neely's captivating presence earned standing ovations night after night, the play made a splash at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, further solidifying its reputation as a must-see production.

Directed by Greg Allen, an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Northeastern University Department of Theatre, Pulling It All Into The Current benefits from Allen's mastery of creating seamless and poignant productions and passion for developing new and challenging theatre works. In collaboration with Neely, Allen brings out the depth and authenticity of Letta Neely's powerful performance, ensuring a lyrical, emotional, and poetic experience for the audience.

"I'm telling you!!! You do not want to miss it! Get the tickets!!!... Impressive, heart-wrenching. The writing and performance are award-worthy!" Porsha Olayiwola, City of Boston Poet Laureate, raves about Pulling It All Into The Current, encapsulating the impact of Letta Neely's work.

"THANK YOU! That was an amazing performance last night - congratulations. Thank you for your stories and your beautiful humanity. The production is riveting - Letta's performances are deeply human, and Greg's directing creates a haunting atmosphere in which these compelling characters come to life. It is a gorgeous collaboration with tons of heart." Antonio Ocampo-Guzman, Chair, Department of Theatre, Northeastern University, Boston, shares his heartfelt appreciation for the experience of Pulling It All Into The Current.

Now, Pulling It All Into The Current is poised to make its mark on the New York City stage at the renowned United Solo Theatre Festival.

Produced by A Revolution of Values Theatre Project in Boston, MA, and directed by Greg Allen, Assistant Teaching Professor in the Department of Theatre at Northeastern University, Pulling It All Into The Current offers an immersive and boundary-pushing theatrical experience that challenges conventions and invites audiences to reflect deeply on the human experience.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the transformative power of Letta Neely's artistry at the United Solo Theatre Festival. Pulling It All Into The Current is set to be a standout performance that will leave a lasting impact on all who witness it. Secure your tickets now for this unforgettable theatrical journey into the heart of human existence.

Performance Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York City

Tickets: $47.50

Purchase Tickets: 212-714-2442

https://unitedsolo.org/the-annual-united-solo-theatre.../

More information: Click Here