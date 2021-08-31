Laura San Giacomo, Shola Adewusi, Gary Cole & More to Star in Benefit Virtual Table Reading of BASED ON A TRUE STORY

Celebrities Laura San Giacomo, Shola Adewusi, Gary Cole, Robert Funaro, Jennifer Freeman, and Roger Guenveur Smith to star in a live benefit performance of " Based On A True Story: 6 Short Plays ." Written and directed by New York playwright and personality Robert Galinsky , the -performance will take place on Wednesday, September 15th, 6 PM PT (9 PM EST) as part of the ground-breaking short-form series " Celebrity Scene Spotlight" which partners celebrities in scenes with up and coming performers. The event is FREE to view, but donations are welcomed and will benefit Benefitting Literacy for Incarcerated Teens

Based On A True Story can be seen live by visiting Facebook.com/ActorTrade

Robert Galinsky is a playwright and activist known for his work in prisons, corporate boardrooms, Broadway stages, and in the streets with the homeless. In this collection of short plays, Galinsky takes real-life situations that he has seen and experienced and brings to life, Set in lower Manhattan courthouses to a sports stadium in Houston, Texas, to grandma's kitchen table, to a ticking time bomb of a hot dog stand in Central Park , Based on a True Story, follows 12 characters who struggle with becoming sex workers, eating cannabis gummies, and battling to find racial equity. These six short plays are a cardiogram of America's heart, blending comedy and drama with touches of both desperation and farce; these stories resonate with quirky humor and with unexpected moments of intimacy and violence.

"Celebrity Scene Spotlight" is a "casting mashup" where some of today's greatest actors are paired with unfamiliar emerging actors, performing a series of short plays (10 minutes or less), as a benefit for Charity. The series is produced by black Hollywood performer/producers and Shondrella Avery (Napoleon Dynamite) & Dylan Mooney ("The Family Business"), New York writer/director Robert Galinsky, and the newest producer is renowned producer/publisher Judith Regan.

"Celebrity Scene Spotlight" is designed to support charities and currently has raised funds that provide services for over 500 incarcerated teens and has exposed the little-known charity, Literacy for Incarcerated Teens , to over 50,000 people who otherwise would not have known about the cause. Actor Trade's actionable commitment to diversity has resulted in performances by LGTBQ+, African American, South East Asian, Latino, transgender, white and actors with disabilities.

Past streaming episodes feature award-winning and critically acclaimed actors also include Stephen McKinley Henderson, Maryann Plunkett, Roger Guenveur Smith, Monique Coleman, and Ajay Naidu as well as six emerging actors.

" When Producer/Director Galinsky asked me to be part of The Celebrity Scene Spotlight, I jumped at the chance to support the amazing work that Literacy for Incarcerated Teens does and to work with these rising stars ." Performer, Stephen McKinley Henderson