Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS Open Off-Broadway Next Month

Performances begin Wednesday, February 21, and continue through Sunday, February 25.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Interview: Jessica Molaskey Talks Reuniting with Jason Robert Brown and Daisy Prince for N Photo 3 Interview: Jessica Molaskey on Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR
Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo 4 Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! Off-Broadway

Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS Open Off-Broadway Next Month

A limited Off-Broadway engagement has been set for Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro and starring Margaret Curry* and Geoff Stoner. A pair of one-act plays about taking control of destiny and retaliating against fate, THE MOONSHOT TAPE & A POSTER OF THE COSMOS will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The Siggy at the Flea (20 Thomas Street, New York, NY, 10007). Performances begin Wednesday, February 21, and continue through Sunday, February 25. Opening Night is Wednesday, February 21 (7 p.m.).  Tickets are $25  and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2286612®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbuytickets.at%2Fdeepflight%2F1101348?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS unite in a compelling evening of one-act plays by the celebrated American playwright Lanford Wilson. In these monologues, Wilson intricately explores themes of love, human sexuality, and the profound impact our surroundings and relationships have on shaping our identities. The plays are a poetic and cataclysmic journey, unraveling inward, chaotic, and exhilarating truths that resonate on deeply personal and universally relevant levels. 

PLEASE NOTE CONTENT ADVISORY: both plays encompass mature and intense themes such as graphic language, sexual violence, illness, and death. Viewer discretion is advised, and individuals are encouraged to consider their comfort levels and preferences before attending.

In THE MOONSHOT TAPE, Diane, a successful writer, returns to her hometown to assist her aging mother. Diane responds to questions from an unseen interviewer, whose presence is only hinted at by a persistent tape recorder. The play weaves a poignant tale of self-discovery, revealing the complexities of Diane's life, marked by loss, emotional turmoil, and the indelible impact of her upbringing.

A POSTER OF THE COSMOS introduces us to a man delivering a statement during a police interrogation for an unknown crime. The story delves into the intricacies of the human experience, exploring the depth of emotions, relationships, and the challenges faced by individuals. As his memories unfold, the play becomes a powerful exploration of love and commitment in the face of adversity.

While distinct in their narratives, both plays share Wilson's signature style of storytelling that captures the complexity of human relationships and the profound impact of personal history. Through poetic language and compelling monologues, Wilson invites the audience to witness the inward struggles and exhilarating truths that define the characters' lives. These plays validate the enduring relevance and universality of Lanford Wilson's exploration of the human condition.

THE MOONSHOT TAPE stars Margaret Curry* (Fools in Love, The Musical, Off-Broadway) and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS stars Geoff Stoner (Nightsweat, Off-Broadway). 

THE MOONSHOT TAPE & A POSTER OF THE COSMOS is produced by Deep Flight Productions. Toni Bashinelli is the consulting producer. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Lori Petty Will Direct Kate Siegel, Jennifer Bareilles, Steve Hauck and More in Industry R Photo
Lori Petty Will Direct Kate Siegel, Jennifer Bareilles, Steve Hauck and More in Industry Reading of TRIAL

Trial, a new play by Ashley Griffin (Snow) and directed by Lori Petty (Orange is the New Black, A League of Their Own) will have two industry presentations on February 28th, 2023 (12pm and 3pm) at TheaterLab in NYC.

2
Symphony Space Announces New Programs For Spring 2024 Photo
Symphony Space Announces New Programs For Spring 2024

Symphony Space has announced additional Spring 2024 programming. The coming months abound with bespoke evenings that offer playful and candid experiences of some of today's most beloved voices in music, literature, theater, and more.

3
JEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse Photo
JEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Experience the U.S. premiere of Jekyll & Hyde at SoHo Playhouse. Award-winning writer and director JD Henshaw brings a new vision of terror to Stevenson's classic. Don't miss this captivating Off-Broadway production.

4
Clé Hollys Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April Photo
Clé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April

Clé Holly's deeply moving musical about a string quartet facing an uncertain future comes to New York City for a special industry presentation.

More Hot Stories For You

Signature Theatre Presents Dominique Morisseau's SUNSET BABY, Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, January 30- March 10Signature Theatre Presents Dominique Morisseau's SUNSET BABY, Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, January 30- March 10
JEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo PlayhouseJEKYLL & HYDE Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse
Clé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in AprilClé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April
WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL to Offer $25 Rush TicketsWHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL to Offer $25 Rush Tickets

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You