Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS Open Off-Broadway Next Month

A limited Off-Broadway engagement has been set for Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro and starring Margaret Curry* and Geoff Stoner. A pair of one-act plays about taking control of destiny and retaliating against fate, THE MOONSHOT TAPE & A POSTER OF THE COSMOS will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The Siggy at the Flea (20 Thomas Street, New York, NY, 10007). Performances begin Wednesday, February 21, and continue through Sunday, February 25. Opening Night is Wednesday, February 21 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25.

THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS unite in a compelling evening of one-act plays by the celebrated American playwright Lanford Wilson. In these monologues, Wilson intricately explores themes of love, human sexuality, and the profound impact our surroundings and relationships have on shaping our identities. The plays are a poetic and cataclysmic journey, unraveling inward, chaotic, and exhilarating truths that resonate on deeply personal and universally relevant levels.

PLEASE NOTE CONTENT ADVISORY: both plays encompass mature and intense themes such as graphic language, sexual violence, illness, and death. Viewer discretion is advised, and individuals are encouraged to consider their comfort levels and preferences before attending.

In THE MOONSHOT TAPE, Diane, a successful writer, returns to her hometown to assist her aging mother. Diane responds to questions from an unseen interviewer, whose presence is only hinted at by a persistent tape recorder. The play weaves a poignant tale of self-discovery, revealing the complexities of Diane's life, marked by loss, emotional turmoil, and the indelible impact of her upbringing.

A POSTER OF THE COSMOS introduces us to a man delivering a statement during a police interrogation for an unknown crime. The story delves into the intricacies of the human experience, exploring the depth of emotions, relationships, and the challenges faced by individuals. As his memories unfold, the play becomes a powerful exploration of love and commitment in the face of adversity.

While distinct in their narratives, both plays share Wilson's signature style of storytelling that captures the complexity of human relationships and the profound impact of personal history. Through poetic language and compelling monologues, Wilson invites the audience to witness the inward struggles and exhilarating truths that define the characters' lives. These plays validate the enduring relevance and universality of Lanford Wilson's exploration of the human condition.

THE MOONSHOT TAPE stars Margaret Curry* (Fools in Love, The Musical, Off-Broadway) and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS stars Geoff Stoner (Nightsweat, Off-Broadway).

THE MOONSHOT TAPE & A POSTER OF THE COSMOS is produced by Deep Flight Productions. Toni Bashinelli is the consulting producer. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.