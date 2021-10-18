Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts
LISTEN: Zachary James Talks THE ADDAMS FAMILY & Theatre Ghost Stories on THE ART OF KINDNESS WITH ROBERT PETERPAUL
Broadway and opera star Zachary James took a spooky trip down memory lane on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week. The award-winning performer reminisced about his time originating the role of Lurch in The Addams Family on Broadway with Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, and told a spooky theatre ghost story!
Listen below!
The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Broadway star Ilana Levine (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown).The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and their mission to spread kindness at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok.