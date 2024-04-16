LAS BORINQUEÑAS Extends at Ensemble Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Studio Theatre will extend the world premiere of LAS BORINQUEÑAS by Nelson Diaz-Marcano and directed by Rebecca Aparicio one additional week to Sunday, May 5.

Tickets for LAS BORINQUEÑAS are $30 for general admission, $40 for reserved seating, and $25 for students/seniors. Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) is located at 545 West 52nd Street. For more information, visit www.estnyc.org.

There will be several community engagement events in the final weeks of the run, including post-show panel discussions.

Wednesday, April 17 at 7:00 PM - Post-show guided meditation, led by Yolanda Gozalez of the Holistic Counseling Center

Friday, April 19 at 7:00 PM - ASL-interpreted performance, facilitated by Inclusive Communication Services

Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 PM - Post-show panel discussion, featuring Jessica González-Rojas, Tia Powell, Harriet A. Washington, and moderated by Elizabeth Estrada of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice

Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 PM - ASL-interpreted performance, facilitated by Inclusive Communication Services

Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 PM - Post-show panel discussion, featuring Donna Drucker, Kathryn Lankford, Inmaculada de Melo-Martin, and moderated by Alia Tejeda of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice

Sunday, April 28 at 5:00 PM - Post-show guided meditation, led by Yolanda Gozalez of the Holistic Counseling Center

Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 PM - Post-show panel discussion, with panelists to be announced

The cast of LAS BORINQUEÑAS features Nicole Betancourt, Hanna Cheek, Helen Coxe, Guadalís Del Carmen, Maricelis Galanes, Maribel Martinez, Paul Niebanck, Ashley Marie Ortiz, and Mike Smith Rivera.

It’s the 1950's in Puerto Rico and María, Fernanda, Yolanda, Rosa, and Chavela are fighting to live full lives in a changing country with crushing societal rules for women. In the United States, Dr. Gregory Pincus is on the verge of perfecting a miracle that could give them freedom - if only he could find test subjects to participate in preliminary trials. This is the story of the birth control pill and the women who risked everything for the chance to live free.

The production features scenic design by Gerardo Díaz Sánchez; costume design by Tina McCartney; lighting design María-Cristina Fusté; projections design by Milton M. Cordero; sound design by Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, Noel Nichols, and Uptown Works; and props design by Caitlyn Murphy. Alejandra Maldonado is the production stage manager.