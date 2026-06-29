Kate Miller and Evan Klein to Star in THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT at the 124 Bank Street Theater

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Sparkplug Productions will present the World Premiere of The Bathroom Attendant, a dark comic thriller by Tom Kelly. Directed by winner Andrew Block, previews begin August 13 at the 124 Bank Street Theater with opening set for Wednesday, August 19.

The Bathroom Attendant is set in a ramshackle apartment on the outskirts of Vegas. Here, an ex-prize fighter and his neighbor, a former adult film star, are visited by a young man with a secret and an offer they can’t refuse. Booze, betrayal and blackmail ignite an explosive night that will change their lives forever.

The Bathroom Attendant stars Dan Patrick Brady (Off Broadway: The Lover, Eden, Women and Football), Kate Miller (Broadway: Moon Over Buffalo with Carol Burnett & Amadeus with Michael Sheen), Evan Klein (TV: The Pitt Season 2 on HBO MAX), Jon Krupp (US v Gupta and Milk with New Georges, Lisa D'Amour's 16 Spells to Charm the Beast with Clubbed Thumb), and Mari Blake (Off Broadway: The Cry of the Butterfly, Cassandra, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance). The production team includes Winnie Chiang (Stage Manager), Scott Fetterman (Production Designer), Tony Lepore (Sound & Lighting Design), and Angelina Cerami (Assistant Director). The Bathroom Attendant runs August 13-30, Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 3pm at the 124 Bank Street Theater. Tickets are $35.

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