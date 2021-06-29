KIM LOO GETS A REDO to be Presented as Part of New Ohio Theatre's ICE Factory 2021

Kim Loo Gets a Redo is an original piece that takes history and shifts the paradigm to the AAPI perspective. Lisa Helmi Johanson and Kimberly Immanuel take the audience through their personal reflections on the intertwining of the lesser-known history of the Kim Loo Sisters and the erasure of AAPI women both past and present. With reimagined multi-instrumental arrangements of 1930's and 1940's tunes, original music performed both pre-recorded and live, percussive tap dance, and spoken word, this genre-crossing piece aims to reclaim agency lost.

Kimberly Immanuel and Lisa Helmi Johanson are both bi-racial AAPI women who are passionate about creating authentic art that amplifies marginalized voices as a means to further the work of racial justice and social equity. Kim Loo Gets a Redo was formed with the purpose of reclaiming agency for AAPI women and was inspired by the Kim Loo Sisters, the Atlanta shootings, and the throughline of the dangers of erasure.

Proudly included are AAPI designers Jiyoun Chang (lighting design Tony-nominee for Slave Play) designing the lights and set, Sun Hee Kil (Tony-winning sound team for Choir Boy) designing sound, as well as director Miranda Cornell, stage manager Fran Acuña-Almiron, and orchestrator Keiji Ishiguri.

Tickets are available at https://newohiotheatre.org/2020-2021/kim-loo-gets-a-redo/

Lisa Helmi Johanson's bio includes: Off-Broadway/NYC: Avenue Q, Einstein's Dreams (Original Cast), The Drowning Girls, Three Sisters, Women Beware Women, Rescue Rue. Tours: Fiasco's Into the Woods, Avenue Q. Select Regional: Anything Goes (Arena Stage), Vietgone (Denver Center), The Chinese Lady (Milwaukee Rep; Best Actress award - Milwaukee Broadwayworld), Amadeus (Syracuse Stage), Once (Cape Playhouse), Waterfall (5th Avenue Theatre & Pasadena Playhouse), Priscilla... (Ogunquit & Gateway Playhouses), 4,000 Miles (St. Louis Rep.), Taming of the Shrew (VA Stage). Film/TV: Law & Order: SVU, Z-Rock (IFC), The Onion News Network.

Kimberly Immanuel's bio includes: National Tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, the Off-Broadway productions of Pacific Overtures, The Fantasticks, and Heartbreak House, as well as Paper Mill Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, The Ordway, Drury Lane Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, The Marriott Theatre, and The Berkshire Theatre Group.

The New Ohio Theater, NYC and ICE Factory 2021 present

Kim Loo Gets a Redo, July 7-10

An Original Piece Inspired By Real Women

Written by and Starring Lisa Helmi Johanson and Kimberly Immanuel