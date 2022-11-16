Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Judy Kaye and Talia Suskauer Will Lead Industry Presentation Of A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL

The presentation will be held on December 6 in New York City.

Nov. 16, 2022  

A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical, an irreverent and heartfelt new musical comedy for all ages that puts a "kosher" spin on the Charles Dickens classic, will have an industry presentation on December 6 in New York City. The cast is led by two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye and Talia Suskauer (Broadway's current Elphaba). A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical features songs by Fred Ebb Award Finalists Rob Berliner (3x Kleban Prize Finalist) and Aaron Kenny (ASCAP honoree/Alan Menken's Music Assistant) and a book by Berliner and Harrison Bryan (NYIT Winner/Helen Hayes Award Nom). Marlo Hunter ("2022 Woman to Watch on Broadway") directs.

From the minds of two Nice Jewish Boys and their Goyfriend, A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical has all the heart of Dickens-with an extra jolt of chutzpah! It follows a new type of Scrooge: narcissistic millennial influencer Chava Kanipshin (played by Talia Suskauer). Obsessed with her social media empire, Chava has no time or energy for the real world, for actual friendships, or-least of all-for Hanukkah with her family. That is, until she is transported on an unforgettable trip that compels her to rethink everything... a trip led by Spirits of the Past, Present, and Future. With eight actors playing over 80 roles, the show subverts-and converts-Dickens' holiday classic to finally put to rest the age-old question: "Hey, why isn't there a 'Christmas Carol'... for Jews?!"

The cast also includes Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale), Joy Hermalyn (Caroline, or Change), and Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day), along with violinist Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Fiddler in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish). Additional casting to be announced.

A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical features music direction by Alex Goldie Golden (Kinky Boots). Rebecca McBee serves as Stage Manager and Form Theatricals (Anthony Francavilla and Reed Ridgley) serves as General Manager. Casting is by Robin Carus.


This invitation-only reading will take place at Ripley-Grier Studios (305 W 38th St).

A public concert featuring songs from A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical will take place on the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, December 18, at The Green Room 42. Tickets are currently on sale.

The creative team behind A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical is currently raising funds for the show's development. Their campaign, which has accrued over $30,000, continues until November 22.

Please visit www.AHanukkahCarol.com for more information.



