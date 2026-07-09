Joy Franz and David Sabella to Star in A PASSAGE TO INDIA Adaptation at ATA

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The American Theatre of Actors will host a bold, provocative new adaptation of E.M. Forster's classic masterpiece, A Passage to India. Adapted for the stage by celebrated playwright Doug DeVita, this stripped-down, storyteller-theatre showcase takes center stage at the historic Cullum Theatre, July 20 at 8:15 p,m. infront of an invite-only audience.

Anchored by the powerhouse presence of Broadway luminaries Joy Franz and David Sabella, this special staging is an exclusive, industry-only, by-invite presentation designed for producers, agents, casting directors, and theatrical insiders.

DeVita's searing script fearlessly steps into the shadows of Forster's original 1924 text to draw out the hidden, forbidden passions and queer subtexts that the author could only imply during his lifetime. Moving at a breakneck, emotionally raw pace, the play follows the intersecting lives of Dr. Aziz, Cyril Fielding, Adela Quested, and Mahmoud Ali. As their unspoken vulnerabilities and deep-seated desires shatter the strict racial and social boundaries of colonial society, a chain reaction of heartbreaking consequences is set in motion-ultimately dismantling illusions of friendship, empire, and the safety of silence.

The cast will feature Joy Franz (Mrs. Moore), David Sabella (Mr. McBride), plus Nitin Madan, Chris Ikner, Marie Eléna O'Brien, Anuj Parikh, ﻿David L. Carson, Patricia Randell, and Benjamin I. Cardona.

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