Jennifer Holliday & More Star in SWEAT Livestream Fundraiser For Broadway For Racial Justice

Sweat was produced on Broadway in 2017. 

Mar. 22, 2021  
McCoy Rigby Entertainment is presenting SWEAT by Lynn Nottage: A Livestream Fundraiser for Broadway for Racial Justice on Saturday, April 17 at 5PM PT/8PM PT. The event will star Jennifer Holliday, Erica Hanrahan, Cary Hite, Guiesseppe Jones, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Hugh Kennedy, Cedric Leiba Jr, Kelly Lester & Rick Podell.

The event is directed by Cary Hite, and stage managed by Nellie Beavers.

TICKETS: http://bit.ly/sweat4bfrj

Broadway for Racial Justice fights for racial justice and equity by providing immediate resources, assistance, and amplification for BIPOC in the Broadway and Theatrical community at-large. In doing so, we help to create safe spaces throughout the theatre community for creativity and artistry to thrive.

Sweat is a 2015 play by playwright Lynn Nottage. It is centered on the working class of Reading, Pennsylvania. The play won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015. It was produced Off-Broadway in 2016 and on Broadway in 2017.

Casting by Lindsay Brooks, CSA.


