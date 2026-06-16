Jane Wickline and Liva Pierce's DUKES To Open Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse

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Following a sold-out tour, Dukes, a musical comedy written by and starring Jane Wickline (“Saturday Night Live”) and comedian Liva Pierce, will open Off-Broadway this summer at SoHo Playhouse.

Co-Directed by Mabel Lewis (Mike Birbiglia’s The Old Man and The Pool) and Henry Hornbuckle, Dukes will begin performances Wednesday July 8, 2026, and run through Sunday August 2, 2026.

Two friends and one piano. One Dream and two fools. Two geniuses and one huge mistake. DUKES is a two-person musical comedy show about hope, lust, and dreams from “SNL” cast member Jane Wickline and Second City comedian Liva Pierce.

“There’s something in DUKES for everyone,” said creators and performers Jane Wickline and Liva Pierce, and co-directors Mabel Lewis and Henry Hornbuckle. “Lesbians with good posture, frat boys who secretly love to sing, elderly people who still pull like you wouldn’t believe, precocious tweens whose mood disorders are about to set in, gay guys who love Sandra Bernhard, MILFs, fathers who don’t know how good they have it… all walks of life might find themselves in our song and dance.

The performance schedule for DUKES is as follows:

Week of July 6: Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm, Sunday at 7pm.

Week of July 13: Wednesday - Friday at 9pm, Saturday at 6:30pm, Sunday at 7pm.

Week of July 20: Saturday at 9pm, Sunday at 7pm.

Week of July 27: Wednesday - Saturday at 9pm, Sunday at 7pm.



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