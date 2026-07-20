Jamie Allan’s AMAZE Celebrates One Year at New World Stages

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Jamie Allan’s Amaze will celebrate its first anniversary at New World Stages in New York City. The production recently extended for a fourth time, with performances available through January 31, 2027.

In its first year, Amaze has played 496 performances, recouped its initial investment after just 37 weeks Off-Broadway, earned the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Puppetry, and received a Drama Desk nomination for Unique Theatrical Experience. Amaze will celebrate its 500th performance at the evening show on Thursday, July 23.

Acclaimed for his pioneering fusion of magic and technology, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and shattered box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his groundbreaking approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, lasers, 3D video mapping, and interactive media to engage and amaze his audiences.

The creative team is comprised of co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond, featured artist Natalia Love, director Jonathan Goodwin, Richard Young (Illusion Director), and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross, executive producer is Steve Sterling, creative consultant and alternate lead is Harry De Cruz, senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager, Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions, Graphic Design & Photography is by Ingenious Design UK, and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin, and Willie Kennedy.

Amaze is recommended for ages 6 to 106, and the show runs 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission. Please note, the production features haze, loud noises, and very powerful magic. Harry DeCruz will perform in place of Jamie Allan at select performances. Tickets can be purchased at Telecharge, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the New World Stages box office.

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