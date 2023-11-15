Jaime Lozano to Celebrate Christmas At Lincoln Center With Special Guests Krystina Alabado, Shereen Pimentel & More

Mexican musical multi-hyphenate Jaime Lozano is set to take the stage at Lincoln Center for his highly anticipated show, Navidad en Familia. Heralded by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as “the next big thing on Broadway,” Lozano is known for his captivating performances and heartfelt storytelling.

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium, marking the latest concert in Lozano's 2023 residency at Lincoln Center. Admission to the show is free on a first-come, first-served basis. For those who prefer to secure their spot in advance, Fast Track reservations will open on the Monday before the event at noon.

More information and reservations can be found Click Here.

Joining Lozano on stage for this special performance are his Familia, an all-star, all-Latine lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers including Krystina Alabado, Mayelah Barrera, Cedric Leiba Jr., Shereen Pimentel, Mario Tadeo and Migguel Anggelo. Together, they will deliver an unforgettable night of music and storytelling.

Navidad en Familia is a concert that beautifully explores the immigrant experience, featuring songs and stories about finding a new home, pursuing dreams, and celebrating Navidad in a new country. Lozano's powerful music and lyrics resonate with audiences, offering a unique and heartfelt perspective on the joys and challenges of being an immigrant.

For those unable to attend in person, the Navidad en Familia show will be live-streamed, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the magic of Lozano's performance. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness the talent and artistry of Jaime Lozano as he brings Navidad en Familia to life on the Lincoln Center stage.