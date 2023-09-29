Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Will Headline Days of the Dead Festival With FRIGID New York

Acclaimed Mexican husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca will headline FRIGID New York’s 2nd annual Days of the Dead Festival with their show Mi Ofrenda, Mis Canciones, a magical night of music and song, at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) on Sunday, October 22 at 8pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance, which is also available to livestream, will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

What does it mean to leave your own country in order to follow your dreams? What does it mean to be far from your family, your country, what you love the most? Mi Ofrenda, Mis Canciones explores the challenges and adventures of making your dreams come true honoring your ancestors, your familia, the ones before you. Join Mexican musical theatre storytellers and husband-and-wife team, Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano, as they take you on their journey from Mexico to New York, sharing their personal stories while singing songs near and dear to their heart—from Spanish to English.

Jaime Lozano is a director, composer, arranger, orchestrator and vocal coach, who Lin-Manuel Miranda calls Broadway’s “Next big thing.” Florencia Cuenca is a singer, actress and songwriter from Mexico, awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best new Jazz Artist. She has toured all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City.

Jaime Lozano is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. American Theatre Wing’s Jonathan Larson Grant 2022. Joe’s Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Lincoln Center Resident Artist 2023. Selected works: El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2,” released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Film: “In The Heights” (orchestrations), “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project “Jaime Lozano & The Familia” has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series. Currently working on “Broadway en Spanglish,” and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY member.

Florencia Cuenca is a Mexican actress, singer, writer and director based in New York City. She entered the artistic world at the age of three acting alongside her father in stadiums and theaters throughout Mexico and the USA. Back in Mexico she is known for telenovelas such as “De que te quiero te quiero,” “Muchachitas como tú,” “De Pocas, Pocas Pulgas,” “Te Sigo Amando,” and for being part of the successful Mexican musical Si Nos Dejan, the Mexican premiere of Shrek the Musical and Selena the Musical. Her first album “Aquí - The New Standards”, made her tour all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist. She has performed Off-Broadway in shows such as Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) and A Never-Ending Line (album available at Broadway Records). As a singer-songwriter she has performed in prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below and others. Currently she is developing a new musical about the femicides in Cd. Juarez, Mexico, as well as working on her new album "Broadway in Spanglish." She is interested in developing projects that celebrate diversity and especially women and the Latinx and Hispanic community.

A celebration of life and death, Days of the Dead is a festival inspired by the Mexican holiday “día de los muertos”. During this time of year the dead return to earth to spend time with their families and enjoy their favorite things. It can be cheerful, sad, nostalgic, ritualistic and mysterious. It's all about the family and the community. The festival will be offering shows that have death and the afterlife as a theme or that celebrate the spooky season. We invite everyone regardless of their cultural background or religious beliefs to celebrate together!

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc