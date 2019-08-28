JUST FOR FUN Comes To United Solo Festival

A Pop-Up Magic Show with Robert Jägerhorn from Finland. Saturday, November 2nd at 2:00 pm at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre.

Finland Magician Robert Jägerhorn has been performing for the last two decades with notable performances at the legendary Magic Castle in Hollywood, Monday Night Magic in New York (off-Broadway), as well as performing his one-man show "Waiting for Hitchcock" in London, Stockholm, Edinburgh, Warsaw and New York. He is the recipient of numerous awards including The Magician of the Year (awarded by The Finnish Magic Circle) and Entertainer of the Year (awarded by The Finnish Artist Association). Robert has been a full-time professional magician since 1997 with more than 1000 corporate clients. He has a Master's degree in Theatre and Drama from The Theatre Academy of Finland.

This is a one man´s stand-alone stand-up pop-up show with magic!

A one man´s WHAT?! Robert Jägerhorn is a magician who brings onto the stage an intimate and personal show full of surprises. Robert throws himself into situations where objects are not what they seem to be, things appear from nowhere and he changes from one character to another. The atmosphere is tense but free, funny but touching, true but unreal. What is this? Come along and try to figure out for yourself!

Written and performed by Robert Jägerhorn, directed by Markus Zink. Photo: Henrik Schütt.

Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036.

Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. Tickets are of $45.00 and are available at the Theatre Row Box Office or at http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-justforfun/- or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

Running time: 45 minutes. Recommended for all audiences.

Artist website: https://www.jagerhorn.net/en/

Short bio and CV: http://https://www.jagerhorn.net/en/achievements/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robertjagerhorn/





