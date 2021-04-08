Iyvon Edebiri Named Director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre

Iyvon Edebiri is the new Director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre the company announced today. Ms. Edebiri comes to Signature Theatre from The Parsnip Ship, where she has led the radio-play platform for more than six years.

Artistic Director Paige Evans said, "We are thrilled to welcome Iyvon to our Artistic Team and to the larger Signature community. Iyvon's experience as an artistic producer and champion for underrepresented playwrights made her a standout candidate for the job. I have no doubt that she will make a real contribution to Signature's artistic growth in our 30th Anniversary Season and beyond. We're all so happy to have Iyvon, who is already a respected and beloved leader in her communities, spearheading our new Launchpad Residency for early-career playwrights alongside SigSpace and other artistic work."

"I'm delighted to be joining Signature Theatre as the Director of Artistic Programs during its 30th anniversary. It has been my absolute joy supporting and celebrating an eclectic range of artists and playwrights during my career so it's a thrilling time be part of Signature's exciting direction under Paige Evans. I am looking forward to the new programs, residencies and productions Signature has in store for our collective community." - Iyvon Edebiri

Ms. Edebiri joins a senior leadership team at Signature helmed by Artistic Director, Paige Evans and Executive Director, Harold Wolpert, as well as Associate Artistic Director, Beth Whitaker; General Manager, Meghan Lantzy; Director of Marketing, Communications and Engagement, Rochelle Torres; Director of Development, Glenn Alan Stiskal; Director of Finance, Jeffrey Bledsoe; Director of Production and Facilities, Paul Ziemer and Director of Human Resources, Christopher Rungoo.

Iyvon Edebiri (she/her) is a Nigerian-American independent creative producer, company manager, and dramaturg hailing from Brooklyn, NY. Her artistic work centers on creating and developing unique programs and experiences that support and celebrate storytellers and audiences from underrepresented communities. Iyvon is the Artistic Director and Host of The Parsnip Ship, a radio-play series and platform amplifying underproduced playwrights via the audio theater. She is a recipient of the Fulbright International Scholarship and Gilman International Scholarship (both to Italy) and The DO School's Future of Audio Entertainment Fellowship in Berlin. Iyvon was also the recipient of the 2019 Mark O'Donnell Prize awarded by The Actors Fund and Playwrights Horizons for emerging, anomalous theater artists. Iyvon has worked with ArKtype, Joe's Pub, Sundance Institute Theater Program, and The Public Theater, and has actively collaborated with The Civilians, National Queer Theater, THE OFFICE, AlterTheater, MCC, Gallim Dance, Playwrights Horizons, Artist Theater of Boston, and No Dream Deferred NOLA. She is a member of the WP 2020 - 2022 Producers Lab and Creative & Independent Producer Alliance (CIPA) and is an Affiliate Dramaturg with Beehive Dramaturgy Studio. B.A. Brandeis University. M.A. Baruch College (CUNY) Arts Administration. @iamiyvon

For more information, please visit signaturetheatre.org.