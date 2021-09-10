International Concert Artist Adrienne Haan To Present BETWEEN FIRE & ICE at The Triad Theater

International concert artist Adrienne Haan, in residence this fall at her New York performance venue The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street), will present "Between Fire & Ice - A Diabolical Weimer-Berlin Kabarrett" for two performances only on Tuesday evening, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday afternoon, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. Ms. Haan will be supported by her Musical Director Richard Danley, on piano. Tickets are $24 (a two-drink minimum is required) and may be purchased online at www.triadnyc.com. Proof of vaccination is required. The club has taken all COVID safety precautions, including the installation of a new air conditioning system with HEPA filters.

Celebrating 1700 Years of Jewish Life in German-Speaking Lands (321-2021), "Between Fire & Ice" is a diabolical Weimar Berlin Kabarrett depicting Berlin during the 1920s - a time of change, challenge, experiments and when traditions are going down the drain. With the First World War lost and the Kaiser in exile, Germany begins to experiment with a new form of government. The Weimar Republic is born and with it a nation longing for latitude.

Come and celebrate the Golden Age, the dance on the volcano between the two World Wars, a time of creativity, art, music and culture, the women's movement, and gay liberation. Ms. Haan re-lives this bodacious period probing the ties between the feminist struggle and female glamour, taking her audience on an enchanting musical voyage through history. A brief trailer of the show can be viewed here.

"It is my great pleasure to present this program in NYC during the month of the high Jewish holidays," shares Ms.Haan. "According to verifiable records, 2021 marks 1700 years that Jews have lived in what is now the modern German state. The goal of this "Year of Celebration" is to highlight Jewish life in German-speaking lands, engage the broader community and counter the rise of antisemitism. Featuring 1920s songs by Jewish composers and lyricists, 'Between Fire & Ice' is set in the brazen and free-spirited time of the Weimar Republic, and mirrors how fragile our democracies are today and sets a warning of the resurgence of fascism."