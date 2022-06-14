Industry Reading Of Tennyson Bardwell's New Play GLASS HOUSES Announced

A stage reading of Tennyson Bardwell's new play Glass Houses will be held at The Players Theatre on June 21st on 115 MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village at 7pm.

The cast includes, Clare Foley (Win Win, Sinister, HBO's Girls) and Patrick Hart (The Winter's Tale), Broadway and Off-Broadway stars, Margot White (Aaron Sorkin's The Farnsworth Invention, MTC's Constellations, Farinelli & the King), David Edwards (The Producers, The Fantasticks), Jamil A.C. Mangan (Mother Courage, Crooked Parts, Martin Luther On Trial), Lea Coco (A Blue Man in a Blue Man Group).

Complimentary tickets can be reserved by emailing thembtaylor@gmail.com or at The Players Theatre box office link here: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11093591

Glass Houses is about a brilliant, sixteen year old Catholic girl struggling with her faith in the wake of the tragic "cancel culture" death of her genius brother.

We open on a stormy night in Shaddy's upstate home, where electrical blackouts keep putting her into darkness, evoking a parable: How life often plunges us into darkness, and how we emerge with more wisdom, "By the awful grace of God."

From this stormy night of her brother's first ever romantic date to his untimely death months later, Shaddy interacts with her family and two imaginary characters: a deceased cousin, and Jesus of Nazareth - whom she confronts more aggressively as her doubts increase.

This is a memory piece and Shaddy orchestrates, breaking fourth walls, controlling stage elements - like a night with Thorton Wilder. Glass Houses builds with humor, even farce, into deeper drama, to its shocking conclusion.

Book by Tennyson Bardwell bio

Carnegie-Mellon graduate and award winning screenwriter/director Tennyson Bardwell (Indie hit, Dorian Blues, The Skeptic) presents his first play, Glass Houses.

Tennysonʼs first feature, Dorian Blues, won 14 awards on the festival circuit; including The coveted HBO Best First Feature prize at LA's Outfest, New York NewFest's Best Screenplay award, and received much critical acclaim.

Bardwellʼs second film, The Skeptic, starring Tim Daly (Diner, ABC's Private Practice, Wings), Zoe Saldana (Star Trek, Avatar), and Tom Arnold (True Lies), was released worldwide by IFC Films and SFP.

Clare Foley, a New York based actress, made her debut playing the daughter of Paul Giamatti and Amy Ryan in Tom McCarthy's critically acclaimed Fox Searchlight Feature Film Win Win. She went on to play many notable roles in film and television, including a lead as Ethan Hawke's daughter Ashley in the horror film Sinister, Dakota Fanning and Kiernan Shipka's little sister in Very Good Girls, a recurring role on HBO's Girls, Ivy Pepper (Young Poison Ivy) for three seasons on Fox's hit show Gotham, and Young Piper on Orange Is the New Black. Clare is currently studying at USC's School of The Dramatic Arts. Her recent work includes leading roles in The Changed with horror icon Tony Todd and the upcoming independent feature film She Came From The Woods with Cara Buono.

Patrick Hart, a recent Carnegie-Mellon University graduate, just completed a production of The Winter's Tale directed by Hamilton Clancy, This intense young talent with a gift for truthful acting, now launches a very promising career across all mediums. The California native now is New York based.

Margot White trained at the London Academy of Performing Arts and at The Public's esteemed Shakespeare Lab in NY, White's highly acclaimed theater credits include Broadway's Farinelli & the King with Mark Rylance, Aaron Sorkin's The Farnsworth Invention, Love Love,, Love at the Roundabout, Hamlet at Lincoln Center, the national tour of Dirty Dancing, Unspeakable at Harlem's Apollo, the Pulitzer Prize winning Sweat, Talley's Folly with Richard Schiff. Among her long television credits are Unforgettable, Blue Bloods, Limetown, Bull, Ask for Jane and Ugly Betty.

David Edwards made his professional debut as a child in the Broadway musical, The Rothschilds. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include The Producers (as both Max Bialystock and Roger De Bris) and Andrew Lloyd-Webber's By Jeeves directed by Alan Ayckbourn. Off-Broadway he was the final El Gallo in the record-breaking original run of The Fantasticks and starred in the critically acclaimed revival of Room Service. Other New York credits include The Roar of the Greasepaint..., That's Life. Regional credits include, Man of La Mancha, (Don Quixote), La Cage aux Folles (Albin), Camelot (King Arthur), Little Me (Star Ledger Award - Best Musical Actor), 1776 (John Adams), David has sung with NY City Opera, Virginia Opera, and Skylight Opera Companies, and has appeared as a concert soloist with the El Paso & Albuquerque Symphonies and the Palm Beach Pops. Recordings include the cast albums of Bittersuite and Kings and a solo album David Edwards Giving Voice.

Lea Coco, a Carnegie-Mellon University graduate, is well respected tv and screen actor. Lea's notable theater credits include Steppenwolf theatre, the New York Shakespeare Festival, the Chicago Shakespeare Festival and a Blue Man in Blue Man Group. Lea's film work includes Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar, Blumhouse's Sinister 2, and Hallmark's The Sweetest Christmas. His television work includes the recurring character of Jacob Beaudreaux on Ava Duverney's Queen Sugar and his most recent turn on Grey's Anatomy: Out for Blood.

Jamil A.C. Mangan, a multi-talented Actor/Director/Musician, Off-Broadway credits include Mother Courage (Classical Stage Company), Crooked Parts (Cherry Lane Theater), and Martin Luther On Trial (Pearl Theatre). His Regional Theater credits include his current playing of Bernard in Freedom Rider (Crossroads Theatre Company), Radio Golf (Everyman Theater), Man in Room 306 (Luna Stage), and Water by the Spoonful (Premiere Stages). Among his television work is GOTHAM (Fox), Manifest (NBC), Quantico (ABC), The Good Cop (Netflix), The Following (Fox) and Blue Bloods (CBS).

Stephanie Weppler, a New York based actress, is an award winning television and theater actor whose recent credits include CBS's Bull and HBO's The Plot Against America. With an ear for accents and an affinity for playing characters from far-flung corners of the world, she has played everything from a French maid to a New Jersey housewife, to a British MI6 agent, and once, even a Russian drug dealer.

Donna, an accomplished actress/singer/dancer received her degree from Boston University where she studied Theater and English, and danced at the Harvard summer program. Donna, who has trained under legendary acting coach and author Larry Moss, is a versatile actress equally adept at comedy as drama. She can be seen in the feature films, The Networker and the festival darling American Fango. On television, she has appeared on ABC's Primetime: What Would You Do? and the web series 12 Steps to Recovery where her episode, The Cougar, was the most viewed in the series' history. On stage she recently performed in the World War Two musical drama, Final Day. Her musical highlights include performances as a Jazz/Cabaret singer in New York, Boston and France.

Lee Harrington, a Carnegie-Mellon University graduate, trained actress/singer been seen in theater productions of Way of the World and Into the Woods at the Roundabout and most recently the revival of Assassins directed by John Doyle at Classic Stage Company. And her recent films include, Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go Bernadette opposite Cate Blanchett, and Last Flag Flying opposite Bryan Cranston, and her television work includes, Gone (NBC). She is currently developing her solo play Jellybean, which has been performed at Carnegie Mellon, the PIT, Theatre Row, The Fringe Festival and most recently at the Irondale Ensemble Project.

Joe Krieg, a recent graduate of the Atlantic Acting School, brings a sincere, yet piercing truth, to every role. This athletic actor (Tae Kwon Do 4th degree Black Belt, Archery, Axe throwing, Kick boxing, Fencing, Snorkeling/Scuba...) with matinee idol looks, is dedicated and determined. Originally from the Jersey Shore Joe started traveling to New York City at twelve years old to audition for roles.

Alexandra Salter, a New York based actress, studied at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Some of her favorite credits include Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, Dromio of Ephesus in The Comedy of Errors, and Caitlin in Mockingbird. This Fall, Alexandra will be traveling to Madison, Wisconsin to star in a production at the Forward Theater. Originally from Wisconsin she grew up doing theater.