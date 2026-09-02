ISABEL to Begin NYC Workshops Ahead of A.R.T./New York Run

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Workshops will begin next week in New York City for Anthony M. Laura's new psychological horror play, Isabel. The original play tells the story of Isabel Potter (Brianne Buishas), a renowned actress, who has been cast as Hayley Jones in the Off-Broadway world premiere of The Girl with the Red Hair, to be directed by recent MacArthur Genius award winner Shailene Roberts (Ingrid Lowery). Isabel, having survived an attack from a serial killer when she was 18, has taken on the play to confront her trauma. She is joined by her assistant Katarina Madison (Katia Mendoza), fellow actor Aiden Danvers (Gabe Calleja), who resembles the serial killer who killed Isabel's friends, and younger actors Ellie Hayward (Alexandra Rooney), Raffey Tate (Zoe Scott) and Georgie Grace (Scarlett Gleason). In addition, Isabel's ex- girlfriend, Esther Ashling, (Templar Grace Wright) has been cast opposite her in the romantic lead. As rehearsals get underway, Isabel finds herself getting lost in the role, becoming unable to distinguish her own reality from the play's world.

Mr. Laura will direct the production.

Understudies will include Skylar D'Andrea (Isabel), Ashley Vianne Webb (Katarina), Rheanna Salazar (Esther), Meg Joshi (Ingrid), Brittany Ann Hernandez (Ellie), Elisabeth Choi (Georgie), Tea Mazzetti (Raffey) and Vaheed Talebian (Aiden).

The play will be produced under the Face to Face Films banner with Mr. Laura, Ms. Buishas, Vivien Cardone, Jacklyn Collier, Emma Dubery, Hailey Foss, Kristen Seavey and Ashley Vianne Webb producing.

Stage manager Callie Stribling will return, being assisted by Lindsay Ross, who will also act as assistant director.

The creative team includes Jonas Harrison (Scenic Design), Sarah Woods (Lighting Design), Philip Lauto (Sound Design / Composer), Mikayla Carleo (Costume Design), Jamie Monahan (Intimacy Director) and Rose Hart (Featured Singer).

Isabel will open at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre in August of 2027 and will run for 29 performances. Ticket information will be available soon.

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