I MOSTLY BLAME MYSELF to Begin Performances July 17 at The Players Theatre

Something unexpected has been quietly brewing within Greenwich Village's underground comedy scene and now it's heading into the 150 seat main stage of MacDougal Street's Players Theatre.

Since their conception in August 2021, I MOSTLY BLAME MYSELF has sold out 12 shows in a row and they currently hold a residency at The Players Theatre until December 2022 performing their brand of original, belly bursting sketch comedy. The team of 9 consists of Nick Shanman, Sean Mana, Kaya, Simmons, Alex Ubalde, Justin DeSilets, Allison McHugh, Jackson Hinden, Emma McKeen and Justin Cooper providing live music.

Switching their themes and sketches periodically, the team has performed a 'P.S.A' show, a 'Relationship' show, a 'History' show and a 'Best Of,' the latter celebrating the fan favorites of the last 6 months of performances. Notable sketches include:

A Ron Jeremy scene where his over-explanation of plumbing and pizzas ruin what chemistry he has with his adult film co-star.

A wake interrupted by a delivery boy and the ghost of the deceased who wishes to communicate with his loved ones.

And a musical inspired by the first hand accounts of a young girl living in the midst of a great war.

With another show to do on the third floor (MURDERS ON MACDOUGAL on June 9th and June 10th), the team prepares to make big moves on July 17th, when they hit the main stage of The Players Theatre and official become an Off-Broadway ticket.

Audience members and those curious can visit their website imostlyblamemyself.com to watch a handful of record performances, read their Playbill of the current show and purchase tickets for all the shows they have scheduled until the end of the year.

