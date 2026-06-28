I ALMOST DIED FOR THIS?! (A LOVE STORY. SORT OF.) To Play East To Edinburgh Festival

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I Almost Died for This?! (A Love Story. Sort of) is set to play East to Edinburgh Festival this July, ahead of its run at Edinburgh Fringe later this Summer.

I Almost Died for This?! is a one-woman show about a good girl who meets her soulmate, gets in way over her head, suffers a brain injury, and comes roaring back. Kristina Libby has been published in The New Yorker, McSweeney's, Elle, and appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS and PBS.

Kristina Libby (Playwright/Performer) is an award-winning storyteller, writer, and artist. Her solo show Holy Sh*t, I Almost Died for This?! won Best Storytelling Show at the United Solo Festival. Published in The New Yorker, McSweeney's, and Elle. She founded the Floral Heart Project, a large-scale COVID memorial that influenced legislation in the US Congress. Based in New York City.

Padraic Lillis (Director) is the founding artistic director of The Farm Theater, whose mission is to cultivate early career artists through workshops, productions, and mentoring. He co-designed the Labyrinth Theater Company's education program, taught with NYU's Graduate and Undergraduate writing program for a decade.

The show will perform on July 15, 18 & 23 (various times) as part of the East to Edinburgh Festival. The performance location is 59 East 59th Street, New York. Tickets can be purchased at the 59E59 website.

I Almost Died for This?! (A Love Story. Sort Of) will play Edinburgh Fringe from August 7-29 at Space 1 at the Space on the Mile located at 80 High Street EH1 1TH. Tickets can be purchased at the Edinbirgh Fringe's website.

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