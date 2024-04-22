HOW TO EAT AN ORANGE Will Host Talkback Conversations as Part of World Premiere at La MaMa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of Catherine Filloux’s How to Eat an Orange, which is set to run May 30-June 16 at La MaMa (66 East 4th Street New York, NY 10003) will host special post-performance conversations on Sunday, June 2 and Sunday, June 9 with Alexander Santiago-Jirau from New York Theatre Workshop, Marguerite Feitlowitz, author of A Lexicon of Terror: Argentina and the Legacies of Terror, and playwright Catherine Filloux. On Saturday, June 1 there will be a talkback with writer and dramaturg Connie Winston (The Talking Band, Filloux’s play Lemkin’s House, Judge Shirley Taylor on TV’s Conviction) and members of the artistic team of How to Eat An Orange.

Playwright Catherine Filloux was recently awarded a prestigious Manhattan Arts Grant (LMCC) for her play How to Eat an Orange which premieres at the Downstairs Theater at La MaMa (66 East 4th Street New York, NY 10003), May 30-June 16. The production will be directed by Elena Araoz (Alligator with New Georges/The Sol Project; Architecture of Becoming with WP Theatre), and performed by Paula Pizzi (underneathmybed at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater; Where's My Money? with Manhattan Theatre Club/LAByrinth Theater Company).

How to Eat an Orange is a one-person play about the visual artist and activist Claudia Bernardi growing up in Argentina under the military junta, and her subsequent work digging up the past. A sensuous braiding of desaparecidos’ stories through the lens of a survivor. Histories are woven together in a kaleidoscopic play that depicts how both families and justice may be reconfigured. We time travel, subverting and countering realities. This theater piece is a fight for excavation, the archeology of a lifetime--of lifetimes.

Performances will take place on Thursday, May 30 at 8pm, Friday, May 31 at 8pm, Saturday, June 1 at 8pm, Sunday, June 2 at 4pm, Thursday, June 6 at 8pm, Friday, June 7 at 8pm, Saturday, June 8 at 8pm, Sunday, June 9 at 4pm, Thursday, June 13 at 8pm, Friday, June 14 at 8pm, Saturday, June 15 at 8pm, and Sunday, June 16 at 4pm. Tickets ($30) are available for advance purchase at www.lamama.org/shows/how-to-eat-an-orange-2024. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

In addition to the World Premiere of How to Eat an Orange this summer, foremost Polish theater translator Margaret Semil has just translated Catherine Filloux’s play Lemkin’s House into Polish for the Polish magazine DIALOG. The play is about Raphael Lemkin, the Polish Jewish lawyer responsible for the word genocide and the Genocide Convention. Filloux also wrote a chapter in the new book Theatre Responds to Social Trauma, Chasing the Demons entitled “Calls to Action: Collaboration across Difference - Catherine Filloux” for the Series in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Theatre.