HENRY & ME Will Continues Development as Part of Dance Lab New York's Bespoke Lab

HENRY & ME, a new tap dancing play honoring Tony Award winning legend Henry LeTang receives its next development step as part of Dance Lab NY's BeSpoke Lab.

Henry & Me follows the epic adventures of an unlikely pair- one, a 12 year old pageant queen from Miami at the beginning of her journey, the other, a 72 year old Tony Award winning legend moving towards the end of his life. It was the friendship of a lifetime.

Henry & Me not only celebrates the brilliant mind of choreographer Henry LeTang, but continues to support efforts to preserve the legacies of artists of color who are often overlooked and forgotten. Henry & Me aims to make sure these giants of the industry and their enormous contributions are celebrated and shared for a new generation.

The show features choreography and story by Shea Sullivan (the “Me” of Henry & Me) with additional choreography by Dr. Henry LeTang. The book is by Melvin Tunstall, III. Dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Associate Choreographer Dre Torres. The show is in special collaboration with Henry LeTang Jr. and has been developed in part at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and The Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed to date.

The Bespoke Lab was produced by Melinda Atwood and featured television icon Geoffrey Owens as Henry LeTang and Lael Van Keuren as Shea Sullivan. 12 year old dance prodigy Finley Ashfield played Baby Shea. The workshop also starred Emmy nominee Alison Wright and Caliaf St. Aubyn, with Eric Decaminada, Graham Keen, Erin Moore, Janelle Neal and Christine Sienicki in featured ensemble roles. The Bespoke Lab was stage managed by Richard Glover.