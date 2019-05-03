HAMILTON'S Yossi Chaikin & Lauren Tanner Lead Off-Broadway Workshop Of New Dance Musical GILDED

Before she was Helen of Troy, she was a woman whose head and heart were waging their own war. The Grecian myth gets a provocative retelling in the bookless, dance-and-music extravaganza GILDED, which will receive an industry presentation Off-Broadway at BAM May 28th in New York City.

Everyone knows Helen of Troy - the woman whose beauty started the Trojan War- but history gives us no information on how "the face that launched a thousand ships" felt about doing so. Described by the Washington Post as "a world of flirtation, ritual and power play", GILDED follows Helen's experience as the powerful, bronze age queen she was and the sensual journey that sealed her into history.

Hamilton's Yossi Chaikin and Lauren Tanner will star as Paris and Helen. The cast will also feature JJ Butler (Saturday Night Fever Nat'l Tour) as Menelaus, Sophie Lee Morris (Chicago Nat'l Tour, Dirty Dancing Nat'l Tour) as Aphrodite, Sarah Buscaino (Pigmalion, Only Gold) as Hera and Morgana Mauney as Athena.

The ensemble will include Samantha Lawton (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Swing!, Jazz at Lincoln Center), Erin Kei (ELF Nat'l Tour, Maverick, Temple of Souls) , Brian Lawton (Red Hot Chili Pepper's music video "Go Robot", The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Lucas Melfi, Jesse Kramer (Sweet Charity Nat'l Tour, 8 Million Protagonists) & Kory Geller.

The show is conceptualized and created by Kristen Brooks Sandler with associate director/choreographer Guy Mannick. Costume design by Megan Quarles and set design by Shelby Loera.

Industry should contact info@gildedshow.comto attend. Visit www.GildedShow.com for more information.

Workshop produced by Pinkhouse Productions.





