Greg Germann, Jassa Ahluwalia and Sophie Melville Will Star In HERDING CATS

OHenry Productions and Stellar, in association with Soho Theatre, today announce the full cast for the transatlantic production of Herding Cats by Lucinda Coxon, combining live in-person and streamed theatre. Anthony Banks directs Jassa Ahluwalia (Unforgotten, Peaky Blinders) as Michael, Greg Germann (Grey's Anatomy, Friends From College and Ally McBeal) as Saddo, and Sophie Melville as Justine (Pops, Iphigenia in Splott). The show has now added extra performances, and will run from 19 - 22 May 2021 - with press performance on 20 May, Herding Cats is a Stellar Original production.

Directed by Anthony Banks, reunited with Coxon following their collaboration on the world première production, the staging is a hybrid of in-person and livestream theatre that marks a first-of-its-kind international collaboration. With Germann performing live in Los Angeles, his character will be transmitted via video-link into the Soho Theatre where Ahluwalia and Melville are performing in-person, creating a unique live experience for the audience. Simultaneously, audiences across the globe can access the production as a live-streamed cinematic theatrical experience that will combine the performances of both the American and British actors in real-time. The production is accessible online to audiences across the globe via Stellar and in person, with social distancing in line with current UK government guidelines, at Soho Theatre.

Also announced today, is a $10 Lottery which patrons can enter once for a performance of their choice via: www.herdingcatsplay.com/lottery; and a partnership with Broadway For All and Mousetrap Theatre Projects as part of the Broadway Plus One campaign, which provides students in the US and the UK with subsidized $2 tickets to make theatre accessible for all. Ticket buyers can participate in the "Buy One, Give One" (BOGO) program by adding BOGO tickets to their cart during checkout on the Stellar website. For information on how to make a larger, tax deductible donation to the program, visit www.herdingcatsplay.com/bp1

Herding Cats is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. Meeting the demands of modern life is as impossible as herding cats for Justine, Michael and Saddo. To deal with work, Justine talks - a little too much - to her roommate Michael who earns a living by chatting with strangers like Saddo. But all three will soon find that in a cold, disconnected world, words may not be enough.

Learn more at http://herdingcatsplay.com/