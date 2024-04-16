GIRLS WHO WALKED ON GLASS Will Move Off-Broadway Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Girls Who Walked on Glass will open as an Off-Broadway Limited Run on May 16, 2024. Performances will be through June 9, 2024, presented at The Alchemical Studios, 50 W.17th Street, New York City. Tickets begin at $75.00 and are available at www.girlswhowalkedonglass.com. The immersive theatrical production presents four stories adapted from the lives of young women who followed dangerous paths and struggled against the odds to finally find family and freedom.

Girls Who Walked On Glass is an immersive show which divides the audience into separate groups and carefully guides them through multiple rooms and corridors. Whether it is in workplaces, restaurants, or living rooms, the audience will experience the pivotal moments in each woman’s life. They not only see the story, they live it with these women - feeling first-hand their fear, anxiety and desperation. Many times, these women take wrong and frightening turns in life to find strength and new lives for themselves.

Award winning Broadway playwright Gordon Farrell (Co-Author, The Lifespan of a Fact) has produced this immersive theatrical showcase through his company, Red Productions Events, along with Kim Piazza, Chelsea LeSage, Gayle Petri and Ron Barba. Directors Kurt Roediger and Chelsea LeSage lead the cast of eleven actors as they bravely depict the real-life challenges of these women. This is a unique experience not to be missed.

The cast includes Dasja Amenze, Ron Barba, Veronica Vale, Liza Giangrande, Chelsea LeSage, Daniel Jordano, Adam P. Murphy, Zane Michael. Leslie C. Nemet, Gayle Petri, Melissa Xiaolan Warren, Katherine Mullis, and Charles D. Lincoln.

